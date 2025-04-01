At least 2 critical after truck strikes pedestrians in Boston, police say

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — At least two people were in critical condition and others were injured after a box truck struck pedestrians in downtown Boston, police said.

Aerial footage showed a Penske truck on its side with the cab smashed.

Around 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, “Officers responded to a radio call for a motor vehicle accident with pedestrians struck at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Kneeland Street,” Boston Police Officer Michael Torigian wrote in an email to CNN.

“Upon arrival, Officers observed a truck that appeared to have struck a nearby building as well as an unknown number of pedestrians. Boston Fire and EMS are on scene assisting in rescue efforts. This is a very active scene and does not have a total number of victims yet. At least 2 are critical and homicide and the fatal accident team are responding.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

