At least 2 critical after truck strikes pedestrians in Boston, police say
By Holly Yan, CNN
(CNN) — At least two people were in critical condition and others were injured after a box truck struck pedestrians in downtown Boston, police said.
Aerial footage showed a Penske truck on its side with the cab smashed.
Around 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, “Officers responded to a radio call for a motor vehicle accident with pedestrians struck at the intersection of Harrison Ave. and Kneeland Street,” Boston Police Officer Michael Torigian wrote in an email to CNN.
“Upon arrival, Officers observed a truck that appeared to have struck a nearby building as well as an unknown number of pedestrians. Boston Fire and EMS are on scene assisting in rescue efforts. This is a very active scene and does not have a total number of victims yet. At least 2 are critical and homicide and the fatal accident team are responding.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
CNN’s Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.
