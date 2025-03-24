Measles warning, NASA overhaul, the power of reading: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Reading can be a powerful way of escaping, relaxing and learning more about ourselves. Discover the benefits of bibliotherapy.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Measles warning: The disease still poses a serious threat in many parts of the world. With the recent outbreak in the US and decreasing vaccination rates, experts warn that measles is “only a plane flight away” — and imported cases can have large consequences.

2️⃣ NASA overhaul: The space agency outlined how it will respond to President Donald Trump’s order that federal agencies eliminate “waste, bloat and insularity.” NASA plans to reorganize as it chases ambitious goals such as establishing a permanent lunar settlement.

3️⃣ ‘Climate of fear’: As Columbia University students return from spring break, they’re discovering a different vibe on campus. The school announced sweeping policy changes after Trump paused $400 million in federal funding.

4️⃣ Tesla trouble: Vandalism of showrooms and vehicles is on the rise, with reports of fires and spray-painted graffiti across the US in protest of Elon Musk’s role in government cutbacks. That could be contributing to plunging resale values for used models.

5️⃣ Complicated couples: Things can get awkward when two artists are in a relationship together. A new documentary explores what happens when one outshines the other.

Watch this

🐄 No bull: Some dairy farmers in France’s Brittany region are turning to acupuncture for cattle as an alternative to “chemical” treatments. See how it works.

Top headlines

• Trump officials accidentally texted military strike plans to journalist

• Judge calls Trump’s use of Alien Enemies Act ‘unprecedented territory’

• Trump says any country buying Venezuelan oil will face a 25% tariff

What’s buzzing

📱No filter: TikTok withdrew a controversial “chubby” option that allowed users to alter their photos to make themselves look heavier.

Check this out

🍺 Lofty ambitions: The world’s highest urban microbrewery offers spectacular views from the 33rd floor of a Singapore skyscraper. The brewing equipment wouldn’t fit in the elevator and had to be delivered by crane.

$70,000

🍋 That’s the amount of a possible tariff bill that has America’s largest limoncello maker on edge.

Quiz time

🎭 Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are breaking Broadway box office records in which Shakespeare revival?

﻿A. “Othello”

B. “Hamlet”

C. “King Lear”

D. “Much Ado About Nothing”

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

💪 ‘Fuel for the fire’: Billy Monger was 17 when an accident turned his world upside down and left him fighting for his life. The British driver was involved in a severe crash during a Formula 4 race and had to have both of his legs amputated. Now 25, Monger recently broke an IRONMAN world record, and he hopes to represent Great Britain at the 2028 Paralympics.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. The “Othello” production at the Barrymore Theatre is now Broadway’s top-grossing play of all time.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

Today’s 5 Things PM was edited by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Eduarda Speggiorin.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.