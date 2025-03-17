Texas woman arrested for providing ‘illegal abortions,’ Texas attorney general says

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — A Hous­ton-area woman was recently arrested “for providing illegal abortions,” the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a Monday news release.

“In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted,” Paxton said, according to the release.

“Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable,” he added.

These are the first criminal charges under the state’s 2022 abortion law, the Texas Tribune reported.

Holly Shearman, clinical director of Tomball Birth Center, where the woman worked part-time, told The Tribune she was shocked by the arrest. She described the woman as a skilled midwife who provided care to a predominantly Spanish-speaking, low-income area.

“I don’t believe it for one second,” she said of the allegations. “I’ve known her for eight years and I’ve never heard her talk about anything like that.”

In 2022, Texas adopted a near-total abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest if a pregnant person is “at risk of death or serious physical impairment of a major bodily function unless an abortion is performed.”

Doctors who violate the law risk penalties of as much as $100,000, the loss of their medical licenses and prison time.

