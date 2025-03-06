Authorities responding to ‘active shooter situation’ at Naval Air Station in Pensacola

By Chris Boyette, Devon M. Sayers and Chris Youd, CNN

(CNN) — Military personnel are responding to “an active shooter situation” at Corry Station, according to a post on X from Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

“NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces and local law enforcement entities are responding to an active shooter situation March 6 onboard Corry Station,” the base said in the post.

Photos and video from the scene showed a large law enforcement response.

NAS Pensacola Public Affairs declined to comment when CNN reached them by phone.

A spokesperson for Escambia County Fire Rescue confirmed they are responding to the incident but directed all inquiries to NAS Pensacola.

NAS Pensacola is home to the Navy’s Blue Angels, and is located in Escambia County, Florida.

The installation has more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel on the base, according to the Department of Defense.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

