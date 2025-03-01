Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo enters race for New York City mayor

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday he is running for mayor of New York City.

In a video announcement released on his website, Cuomo made a 17-minute pitch for his candidacy, looking directly into the camera as images of New York City play along.

“We know that today our New York City is in trouble,” Cuomo says as the video shows images of homeless people on city streets and the city’s subways. “You see it in the empty store fronts, the graffiti, the grime, the migrant influx, the random violence. The city just feels threatening, out of control and in crisis.”

Cuomo’s entrance into the already crowded race sets up a potential political comeback for the former governor, who resigned from office in 2021 amid a sexual harassment scandal after 11 women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo has denied the allegations, which at the time were outlined in a report by the state attorney general.

The entrance also sets up a clash between the former governor and the New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has been facing renewed scrutiny and calls to step aside after the Trump-led Department of Justice directed prosecutors to drop corruption charges against him.

Adams has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Cuomo has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving office.

CNN previously reported Cuomo and his aides have been laying the groundwork for a run for months, encouraged by the controversy surrounding Adams.

Signs that Cuomo was working to set up a run increased in recent days. Last week, allies for Cuomo launched a super PAC under the name “Fix the City” – according to State Board of Elections data.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

