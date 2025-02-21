Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass fires Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday she has fired Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, citing in part her response to last month’s devastating wildfires, among the most destructive fires in California’s history.

Bass said the chief’s removal was “in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department.”

The catastrophic Palisades and Eaton fires have killed 29 people and torched more than 37,000 acres since they began January 7.

“We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch,” Bass said in the statement. “Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal.”

Bass has appointed former Chief Deputy Ronnie Villanueva, a 41-year department veteran, as interim fire chief.

