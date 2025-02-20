Chatter and rumors about ICE went on for days at school of Texas girl who died by suicide

By Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN

Gainesville, Texas (CNN) — In late January, students at Jocelynn Rojo Carranza’s school spread rumors and speculation that immigration authorities would deport families of students at the largely Hispanic school, according to a parent and another student.

Jessi Noble said her 11-year-old daughter, who is White and who went to school with Carranza, started coming home from school crying three weeks ago, expressing fear for her Hispanic friends due to chatter and taunting that she heard on campus.

“People had been telling her friends that were Hispanic that they were getting deported, that ICE was coming for them,” Noble said. “And she was just terrified.”

A day after her funeral, investigators have not released information on how alleged bullying may have been connected to the death of Carranza, an 11-year-old middle school student, who killed herself, earlier this month.

Noble said she was surprised that her own daughter even knew about ICE since her family did not discuss deportations at home.

“There was talk of, ‘I’m gonna call ICE on your family. You’re gonna get deported.’ Just a lot of fear, a lot of picking at each other,” Noble said, relaying what her daughter told her about comments she heard at school.

“I was sad,” Noble added. “I was sad for the kids to be afraid of something they shouldn’t worry about at that age.”

Marbella Carranza, Carranza’s mother, told CNN Wednesday that investigators informed her – after Jocelynn died – that her daughter had been bullied and was seeing a counselor at school. She says she was unaware of the bullying until after Jocelynn’s death.

“After what happened to my daughter, we talked to the investigator to find out more about what had happened to my daughter, because they said it had been due to bullying, but I never knew anything about it,” she said.

According to Carranza, another student was taunting her daughter, saying that her family would be deported, and Jocelynn would be left alone.

“We don’t know if she made the decision in fear of being alone … Or if she had been told to do it, so that she would not be left alone,” Marbella Carranza said. “These are unanswered questions that I still have, why, why did she do it,” she told CNN.

The mother told CNN that her daughter was born in the US.

CNN has reached out to the Gainesville Independent School District for further comment on the bullying allegations, rumors and taunting related to immigration. The school has not responded to inquiries other than to issue a general statement about its policy to investigate all reports of bullying.

Genessis Arnal, an 11-year-old and one of Carranza’s friends, told CNN she’d been hearing from other students at school that “ICE was coming.”

Arnal said she didn’t understand the purpose of ICE or the concept of deportations until it became a prevalent topic in recent weeks.

“I was scared because I have family that’s Mexican,” she said. “And like I really don’t want that to happen, because I love my family.”

While Arnal said she’d heard the chatter at school about ICE, she had not heard anyone specifically targeting Carranza.

Arnal described going to her friend’s viewing on Tuesday night as emotional, a scene packed with dozens of friends, classmates, and family members.

“It makes me feel sad,” Arnal said. “She didn’t know how much people actually loved her before she passed away.”

On Jan. 29, several days after chatter about deportations allegedly spread at school, the district sent out an email to parents addressing President Donald Trump’s new immigration policies.

The subject line of the email reads “Immigration Policy Concerns” and specifically notes Trump’s directive to remove schools from the “sensitive location” designation, a highly publicized move that prompted questions and concerns across the country on whether authorities could detain people at schools.

“Although our school district remains a place where every child and family is valued, respected, and cared for, we understand that these changes may bring feelings of anxiety, concern, and fear for many of our families, students, and staff,” the email states. “Please know that we are aware of these challenges and are committed to supporting you through this uncertain time.”

The email lists certain protocols that law enforcement officials must follow to access or question any students, like providing official identification and legal authority for their request. The email also urges parents to make sure their emergency contacts are up to date.

The district said in the email its counselors are prepared to assist students and families who feel anxious about the situation.

