5 things to know for Feb. 17: Federal firings, Ukraine, Severe weather, Middle East tensions, Bird flu

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Today is Washington’s Birthday, a federal holiday commemorating the first president of the US, who served from 1789 to 1797. Many Americans also call it Presidents’ Day, while some states have decided not to recognize the holiday at all.

1. Federal firings

Less than three weeks after a deadly midair collision over Washington, DC, hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration employees are being fired. The FAA is the latest critical government agency impacted by widespread job cuts in the federal workforce. Many of the probationary employees being terminated include those who maintain radio and computer systems and develop new flight procedures. The firings do not include air traffic controllers, who are in short supply amid a decadeslong staffing shortage. Officials have set their sights on probationary workers, typically employed for less than a year, because they have fewer job protections and lack the right to appeal.

2. Ukraine

European leaders will hold an emergency summit on Ukraine and their continent’s security today as concern grows that President Donald Trump’s push to work with Russia to end the war has left Kyiv and Europe isolated. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who called the summit in Paris a “once in a generation” moment for national security, said he was ready to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine if necessary. The summit comes before US and Russian officials meet in Saudi Arabia for talks on ending the war, which sources told CNN would begin on Tuesday.

3. Severe weather

Millions of people are under flood warnings after powerful storms ripped across the eastern US on Sunday. At least 10 people are dead and thousands in the region are without power. Water levels reached historic highs in Kentucky, where emergency responders performed over 1,000 rescues in under 24 hours, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The storm looks set to wane in the coming hours, but parts of the Great Lakes could be buried by lake-effect snow in its wake. Meteorologists say that around 10 million people are under winter storm warnings from upstate New York to New England ahead of an incoming arctic blast that could break record temperatures this week.

4. Middle East tensions

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to “finish the job” against Iran with the support of President Trump. “Over the last 16 months, Israel has dealt a mighty blow to Iran’s terror axis. Under the strong leadership of President Trump … I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job,” Netanyahu said. He spoke alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been visiting Israel on his first official trip to the region since assuming the role. US intelligence agencies recently warned both the Biden and Trump administrations that Israel will likely attempt to strike facilities key to Iran’s nuclear program this year. US intelligence also cautions that such strikes could increase the risk of a wider war breaking out in the Middle East.

5. Bird flu

The USDA has issued a conditional license for a bird flu vaccine for use in chickens amid an outbreak that’s ravaging poultry flocks, contributing to the high price of eggs. Historically, this type of vaccine has been thought to carry a number of complications, including making it difficult to detect the virus in inoculated birds and trade concerns. But the strategy may be shifting as bird flu spreads to other types of animals, like cattle, and becomes more difficult to contain: Over the last 30 days, at least 145 flocks have been confirmed to have avian flu, affecting more than 20 million birds. More than 150 million birds have been affected since the current outbreak began in 2022.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The best moments from ‘SNL’s’ 50th anniversary special

It’s only right that “Saturday Night Live” celebrated its 50th anniversary milestone with a star-studded special. Here are some highlights.

NBA All-Star Game: Steph Curry wins MVP

Basketball icon Steph Curry was named the Most Valuable Player after dominating in the first NBA All-Star mini tournament on Sunday.

Daytona 500: William Byron wins second consecutive year

The 27-year-old accelerated straight toward another Daytona 500 win, taking the checkered flag after a last-lap wreck took out multiple contenders.

BAFTA Film Awards 2025: See who won

Across the pond, the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards took place Sunday at London’s Royal Festival Hall. See the full list of winners.

Man who lost bitcoin in landfill wants to buy the garbage dump

Buried deep in a Welsh landfill, there is a hard drive that holds the key to almost $800 million in bitcoin — or so James Howells believes, after accidentally throwing the drive away in 2013.

TODAY’S NUMBER

50-50

That’s the chance that Alaska’s Mount Spurr will erupt after showing signs of unrest over the past 10 months, experts say. Luckily, there are no communities or cities in the volcano’s vicinity so “there’s no kind of local threat,” according to David Fee, a coordinating scientist at the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I would like to thank the doctors and healthcare workers in this hospital for their care: they do such a valuable and tiring job.”

— Pope Francis, thanking his doctors and nurses on Sunday as he receives treatment for bronchitis — the latest in a string of ailments that have raised concerns about his health. The Vatican said the 88-year-old pontiff is in stable condition after being admitted to a hospital in Rome last week.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Flying taxis may be here sooner than you think

A UK-based company believes it will have a fleet of electric toll vehicles in the skies by 2030 — and they will not cost much more than a regular taxi ride. Watch the video here.

