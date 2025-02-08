DEI programs benefit many groups, not just Black and brown communities

By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

(CNN) — Diversity, equity and inclusion programs were created to help communities that have historically faced obstacles to equal opportunities in the workplace or felt a lack of belonging in majority-White corporate settings.

These programs expanded on the Civil Rights Act, signed in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, outlawing employment discrimination based on race, religion, sex, color and national origin, experts say.

Corporate America has long leveraged DEI programs to expand its customer base, increase profits, prevent discrimination lawsuits, and improve employee retention by fostering a more inclusive workplace.

However, DEI programs implemented by federal agencies and corporations are now facing backlash from President Donald Trump and his conservative allies, who argue diversity hiring practices disregard merit.

Eliminating or scaling back DEI will jeopardize programs that have helped many underserved groups receive a fair shot at opportunities and feel more embraced in the workplace, advocates of DEI say.

One of DEI’s fiercest critics is Elon Musk, who wrote in an X post last year, “DEI is just another word for racism.”

The scope of DEI programs goes far beyond leveling the playing field for Black and brown people.

Here are some other groups benefitting from DEI:

White women

White women have been one the biggest beneficiaries of diversity programs in the workplace, experts on DEI say.

Many companies have launched initiatives to give women a fair shot at leadership roles, close the gender pay gap, and offer paid parental leave and flexibility for employees with children, said Haley Lickstein, a political consultant and advocate for youth political engagement.

White women have taken advantage of these programs, which in turn have helped their careers, Lickstein said.

“I think White women oftentimes don’t recognize how much DEI initiatives have impacted their ability to rise in leadership levels and have a more equitable playing field,” Lickstein said.

According to the job search site Zippia, 76% of chief diversity officer roles are held by White people, and 54% are held by women.

Scaling back DEI programs and offices could mean the loss of the teams and people who advocated for these programs, Lickstein said.

“Now we are rolling back these DEI initiatives without recognizing that so many top-tier employees and talent were drawn to the company because of these benefits,” Lickstein said.

Women have also benefited from efforts to ensure there are comfortable lactation rooms for breastfeeding moms in the office, said Rafael Fantauzzi, who has worked in executive DEI roles for the last eight years.

Lactation rooms at some companies have resulted from DEI efforts aimed at improving workplace culture and complying with the Fair Labor Standards Act. This act requires employers to allow a reasonable break time for employees to express breast milk and an area to pump milk — other than a bathroom — that protects them from the view or intrusion of coworkers, Fantauzzi said.

“We build those things so that they can have a better experience in the workplace,” he added.

LGBTQ+ people

The LGBTQ+ community has also benefitted from DEI programs in the workplace.

Many companies have recognized Pride Month, which is observed in June and celebrates the contributions and historic impact lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people have had on the nation.

Major corporations such as Adobe and Bain & Company have hosted Pride networking events, panel discussions, fundraisers for LGBTQ+ charities and mentorship programs.

Retailers such as Target have rolled out LGBTQ+-themed products for Pride Month to appeal to a wider customer base. However, Target scaled back those products last year following a boycott from right-wing activists.

Employee Resource Groups, or ERGs, have been tasked with ensuring LGBTQ+ employees feel safe and included at work, said Alvin Tillery, director of the Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy at Northwestern University.

ERGs at companies like Netflix have pushed for expanded health care benefits and support for transgender employees.

“They (ERGs) are doing a lot of work to make sure there are policies in place,” Tillery said.

And in the last decade, more companies have embraced using pronouns in the workplace to show support for transgender and non-binary employees. Pronouns are commonly found in email signatures with “he/him” “she/her” and “they/them.”

The use of pronouns helps prevent the misgendering of LGBTQ+ people, which the Human Rights Campaign says can be “hurtful, angering, and even distracting.”

Families who need IVF

DEI programs and employee resource groups have also played a significant role in ushering in health insurance coverage for employees needing fertility treatments.

Employees of all races, genders, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations want to build families, said David Adamson, founder and CEO of Arc Fertility. However, 1 in 6 couples will face infertility, he said.

“Family forming benefits are there for everyone, it’s not trying to benefit one group over another,” Adamson said.

In recent years, more corporations have expanded health coverage to include IVF along with donor sperm and donor eggs, Adamson said. Tech companies have led the way in providing these benefits, a benefit he believes helps retain employees.

“There’s good evidence that this creates increased loyalty of employees,” he said. “Employees are more likely to stay at their company and more likely to say that their company is a good company.”

Disabled people

The Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities.

DEI efforts in the workplace have helped defend those protections and train disabled people in the workforce.

Last year, the US Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services donated nearly $10 million to Florida Atlantic University to train disabled people for high-demand technology jobs.

In 2019 — during Trump’s first term as president — the Federal Aviation Administration launched a pilot program to train people with disabilities for jobs in air traffic control.

UnitedHealth Group’s Engagement, Inclusion and Diversity Center of Excellence rolled out a Disability Inclusion Internship Program in 2020. The program provided hands-on training and mentorship to prepare interns for corporate roles at the company.

Many workplaces have yet to fully enforce anti-discrimination laws, and DEI professionals are working to change that, said Stacy Hawkins, a professor at Rutgers University Law School and a DEI consultant.

“These are communities that have really been sidelined,” Hawkins said. “So, there really was not a lot of access in the workplace and the inclusive opportunities in the workplace for those populations until diversity efforts came along.”

Veterans

Veterans may also receive preferential hiring in some state and federal agencies, Tillery said.

“Veterans who are disabled, who served on active duty in the Armed Forces during certain specified time periods or in military campaigns are entitled to preference over others in hiring for virtually all federal government jobs,” according to the US Department of Labor.

Ernst & Young is among the corporations that have special programs to help employees who are veterans connect and feel more included.

The company hosts career fairs, panel discussions, networking events and peer mentoring programs for veterans, according to its website.

Ernst & Young also partners with the United Service Organizations to support professional development and potential employment for veterans transitioning into the civilian world.

Some companies also provide mental health services for employees who are veterans — something DEI teams advocate for, Lickstein said.

Starbucks also boasts its support for veterans. The coffee chain says it has hired more than 40,000 veterans and military spouses since 2013, provided 80 hours of pay for employees when military service obligations take them away from work and donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

