Mother and daughter killed in suspected tornado event in a small East Tennessee community

(CNN) — A suspected tornado event Thursday night killed two people in a small East Tennessee community, the local emergency management agency said.

Severe weather blasted through Morgan County in the dark of night, killing a mother and daughter in the same home, the county Emergency Management & Homeland Security office said Friday on Facebook. No ages or other identifying information were given.

Three injuries also were reported in the county, it said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragic event,” the agency said.

A suspected tornado hit the small communities of Deer Lodge and Sunbright at about 8:27 p.m. and caused “severe property damage,” according to the county.

More than 100 emergency responders are deployed in the county, the emergency management office said. That includes dozens from a Tennessee Highway Patrol “strike team.”

“We look for any people that are missing, and we assist in any way we can,” said state Highway Patrol Capt. Stacey Heatherly.

About 8 percent of Morgan County was without power as of 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

