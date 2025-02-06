Second person dies from wounds in mass shooting at Ohio warehouse, police say

By Hanna Park, Lauren Mascarenhas and Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — A second person has died from their wounds in the mass shooting at a warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, late Tuesday that led to a daylong manhunt, according to police.

Bruce Reginald Foster III, 28, was arrested at a home in nearby Columbus on Wednesday, a day after police said he opened fire with a handgun at his workplace, the KDC/One cosmetics facility.

Police initially said the attack left one dead and five injured, but early Thursday authorities said one of the injured people had died. The other four injured remain hospitalized and their condition is unknown, police said.

Foster is facing an aggravated murder charge, according to an arrest warrant filed in Licking County Court. He was awaiting a bond hearing, according to online jail records.

The shooting appears to have been targeted, authorities said, noting they were still working to determine a motive.

The suspect and victims all worked at the warehouse, and the suspect had been on site for several hours before he started shooting at about 10:30 p.m., Police Chief Greg Jones said. No conflict or confrontation appeared to prompt the violence, Jones added, noting that some of what happened was caught on camera.

The gunman had already fled in a rideshare service when officers arrived at the shooting scene, Jones said.

Officers evacuated the roughly 150 people from the warehouse to a nearby building, police said.

A day after the shooting, Foster was located at a home in Columbus, and police deployed a Taser and took him into custody, authorities said.

The handgun used in the shooting was found in the warehouse and had been “lawfully purchased” by Foster in September, Daryl McCormick, a special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Columbus Field Division, said Wednesday afternoon.

KDC/One manufactures beauty, personal care and home care products, its website states.

The shooting is a “heartbreaking and tragic situation,” Jones said.

“Our officers, alongside multiple agencies, responded swiftly to protect lives and secure the scene,” Jones said. “We train for situations like this, and while it is something no community ever wants to face, we were prepared to act quickly and effectively. We will continue working to bring this situation to a full resolution.”

The incident was the 26th mass shooting in the US so far this year, according to a tally by the Gun Violence Archive and CNN. CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as one that injures or kills four or more people, not including the shooter. Hundreds of people are killed on the job every year in the United States.

