5 things to know for Jan. 30: Plane crash, RFK Jr. hearing, Hostage release, Interest rates, Starbucks

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The mood at Reagan National Airport is somber following a devastating plane crash near Washington, DC, hours ago. Family members of likely victims are waiting anxiously for answers as first responders continue their search-and-rescue efforts.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Plane crash

A frantic search for survivors is underway after an American Airlines jet collided with a US Army helicopter midair near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, DC, on Wednesday. Hundreds of first responders are searching the freezing Potomac River where the aircraft crashed around 9 p.m. ET. There were 64 people on board the plane traveling from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan National Airport when it collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter as it approached the runway, according to the FAA and defense officials. The Army helicopter was on a training flight at the time of the incident, with three soldiers on board. All takeoffs and landings have been halted at the airport until at least 11 a.m. ET today.

• Follow live updates on the breaking news

• See the flight path of the plane and helicopter

• Hear air traffic audio in the moments surrounding the collision

2. RFK Jr. hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, was grilled over his views on vaccines, abortion and health care finance during his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday. After addressing a multitude of additional issues, such as his views on Covid-19, chronic diseases and autism, he was further questioned on his financial interests and shifting stances regarding public health. Throughout the hearing, Democrats repeatedly asked Kennedy to make commitments that he would not purge employees for political reasons or use his perch to personally benefit financially — without getting clear answers. He is set to face more questions at a hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions later today.

3. Hostage release

Eight hostages — three Israeli and five Thai — were released from captivity in Gaza today. Israeli authorities are also expected to release 110 Palestinian prisoners in the coming hours. Of those, 32 were sentenced to life imprisonment and another 30 are children, according to Hamas. In phase one — the current phase — of the ceasefire and hostage release deal, a total of 33 Israeli hostages taken captive by Hamas and other armed groups in the October 7 attacks are supposed to be freed. Israel is expected to release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in turn.

4. Interest rates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hit pause on interest rate cuts in its first key decision of President Donald Trump’s second term. It’s a move that’s likely to stoke tensions between the central bank and the president, who has argued that he should have some say in Fed policy. Fed officials must now determine whether the pause is a one-meeting hold or the start of a longer stretch. While the job market is slowing but stable and inflation is mostly lower, Trump’s economic policies and geopolitical threats could lead to higher prices, some economists say. That could lead the Fed to continue holding off on any rate cuts this year, or even raise rates.

5. Starbucks

Starbucks is eliminating 30% of its menu in the coming months as part of the company’s plan to simplify its offerings, reduce wait times and improve its customer experience. CEO Brian Niccol outlined the plan this week, saying there is soon going to be a “roughly 30% reduction in both beverages and food,” but he didn’t name specific items. Niccol has previously said that the chain’s menu had become “overly complex,” resulting in long lines. The changes are part of Niccol’s goal to turn around the chain’s fortunes, which recently reported its fourth consecutive quarter of sales declines.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Tesla misses earnings estimates

Tesla posted a rare earnings miss for the last quarter of 2024, coupled with disappointing results amid weak sales leading to thinning profit margins.

Some Super Bowl commercials this year are selling for $8 million

Fox, the broadcaster of this year’s Super Bowl, is commanding $8 million for some of its 30-second commercial spots during the big game. Sources say the network has made at least 10 of these deals.

Soccer team inside the Arctic Circle has Champions League aspirations

Bodø/Glimt is an unlikely presence among Europe’s soccer elite, but this Norwegian team representing a town of 55,000 people inside the Arctic Circle has grand ambitions.

Britain’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to second daughter

Princess Beatrice has given birth to a daughter named Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced. See a photo here.

Carbon-conscious travelers can now sail across the Atlantic in a wind-powered cargo ship

Described as “the world’s largest cargo ship with sails,” the Anemos has opened its cabins to offer passengers a low-carbon trip across the Atlantic.

TODAY’S NUMBER

30,000

That’s how many migrants President Trump wants to house at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, amid his ongoing immigration crackdown. “We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people,” Trump said Wednesday.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The fires remind us that we are nothing without each other.”

— Sarah Adina Smith, one of the creators of the Stay in LA campaign, urging Hollywood productions to stay or return to Los Angeles after the recent catastrophic wildfires. The grassroots movement, which aims to incentivize entertainment production in the city, has been backed by several popular actors, including Keanu Reeves and Bette Midler.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Exercises you should perform as you age

Read about some key exercises that can help counter the effects of aging and help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. And if you’re feeling ambitious, try this 10-minute workout that hits every major muscle group with just one dumbbell.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.