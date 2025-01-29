How to stop procrastinating, pregnant moms are suing, TikTok tourists cause chaos: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Once again, the music industry is coming together for disaster relief. Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish are among those scheduled to participate in the FireAid benefit concert to raise money for people impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

1️⃣ Bad habit: Are you a procrastinator? This chronic tendency to put things off until later affects productivity, of course — but it can also damage your confidence, relationships and health. Here’s how to change your ways.

2️⃣ ‘My world fell apart’: A graduate student in Texas is among a group of pregnant mothers suing the Trump administration, arguing the executive order on birthright citizenship violates the Constitution. She worries her baby could be denied health care or education.

3️⃣ Sinking an icon: America’s flagship — the SS United States — was poised to set sail on its final voyage from Philadelphia to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico to become an artificial reef. But new wrinkles have delayed the next chapter for the historic ocean liner.

4️⃣ Space rocks: Researchers found compounds and minerals necessary for life in samples collected from the asteroid Bennu, adding evidence to the idea that asteroids likely delivered the building blocks of life to Earth billions of years ago.

5️⃣ TikTok tourists: Not all publicity is good publicity. Thanks to viral influencer posts on social media, about 10,000 daytrippers descended on an Italian ski resort. This led to chaotic scenes on the slopes, extreme traffic tie-ups, accusations of bad behavior and emergency crowd control measures.

🐍 Slithering and celebrating: 2025 is the Year of the Snake, and there are so many ways to mark the Lunar New Year. In Hong Kong, people are sssslurping up soup and drinking wine at family-run restaurants where the reptile is the star of the menu.

• White House rescinds memo on federal aid freeze that caused widespread confusion

• RFK Jr. clashes with Democrats over past comments about vaccines and abortion rights

• Trump says he’s ordering Guantanamo Bay to be prepared to house up to 30,000 migrants

42

🖼️ That’s how many museums a British man visited in less than 12 hours to set a Guinness World Record.

👔 Fashion forward: Designers at the latest menswear show in Paris sent messages of resilience and resistance down the runway. A reimagined “hipster” was among the looks.

🏎️ Away we go! Andrea Kimi Antonelli, an 18-year-old prodigy, passed his driving test just six weeks before he makes his Formula One debut for Mercedes.

🏆 The Australian Open women’s singles tennis champion said her trophy wouldn’t fit in the overhead bin when she was flying home to the US. What’s her name?

﻿A. Coco Gauff

B. Emma Navarro

C. Jessica Pegula

D. Madison Keys

🍊 ‘Gold’ grows on trees: Every fall and winter, the streets of Xinhui — a district in the Chinese city of Jiangman — are filled with a unique fragrance that hints at its ancient history. Dried tangerine peels, also known as chenpi, have been treasured for their medicinal benefits for centuries, but some can be worth enormous amounts of money.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. “The trophy had to go under the plane,” said Keys, who won her first grand slam title in Melbourne.

