New Jersey mayor says his city was ‘unlawfully terrorized’ by federal agents during immigrant enforcement action at business

By Gloria Pazmino, Jeff Winter and Chelsea Bailey, CNN

(CNN) — A New Jersey mayor says his city has been “unlawfully terrorized” after federal agents detained multiple people Thursday during what Immigration and Customs Enforcement called “a targeted enforcement operation.”

The agents “raided” a local business and detained “undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement.

“One of the detainees is a U.S. military veteran who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned,” he added.

CNN has not been able to independently verify details of the mayor’s statements. A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Thursday that a US citizen was involved but declined to comment further on the active investigation.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting field work and may request identification to establish an individual’s identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today in Newark, New Jersey,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The arrests come as the new Trump administration moves to clamp down on immigration and undo Biden-era policies that President Donald Trump believes led to an influx of undocumented immigrants. The White House on Friday announced the first deportation flights leaving from Texas as more troops have been ordered to the southern US border with Mexico.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration outlined plans to challenge so-called “sanctuary city” laws by threatening to prosecute state and local officials who resist the federal immigration crackdown, according to a copy of the Justice Department memo obtained by CNN.

A law enforcement source briefed on the investigation in Newark told CNN the enforcement action on Thursday was in response to a tip reporting unauthorized workers at a place of business.

The action was carried out by Homeland Security Investigations, the federal law enforcement agency within the Department of Homeland Security, and was not initiated by ICE, the source said. It is not clear when the tip was reported to HSI, they added.

During worksite enforcement actions, HSI officials typically request to see people’s identification to confirm they are authorized to work. CNN has reached out HSI for comment on the action in Newark.

Baraka said his city would continue to defend the rights of its residents.

“This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees ‘the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures,’” he said.

Baraka said he plans to hold a news conference to share more details on how he will “protect civil and human rights” in his city.

The owner of the fish market where the enforcement action occurred says he fears it will hurt his business, according to CNN affiliate WCBS.

Speaking with the news outlet, the owner of the Ocean Seafood Depot said that roughly a dozen agents arrived at the market at around 11 a.m. Thursday, asking to see documentation of his employees.

Three people were taken into custody, he told WCBS.

“A couple of the guys couldn’t show their identification,” the owner said. “Twenty-six years in business, I never seen anything like this.”

When asked whether the incident would deter his other employees from coming to work Friday, he said, “Yes, exactly.”

“That’s not really helping my business, obviously, or any business.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Karina Tsui contributed to this story.