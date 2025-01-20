5 things to know for Jan. 20: Inauguration Day, Immigration, TikTok ban, Ceasefire deal, Severe weather



(CNN) — Donald Trump will be sworn in today as the 47th president of the United States, a couple of months after one of the most polarized presidential elections in US history. His inauguration coincides with MLK Day, when our country pauses to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

1. Inauguration

Donald Trump today will recite the oath of office and officially return to power to enact his sweeping vision of America. Trump’s inauguration is set to take place inside the US Capitol Rotunda due to freezing temperatures projected in the nation’s capital. On Sunday, Trump previewed a stack of executive orders he plans to unleash hours after being sworn in. Some of the promises he has made for Day 1 include pardoning some January 6 defendants, imposing steep tariffs on imports from overseas and launching mass deportations. His expected executive orders will likely face immediate legal challenges.

🇺🇸 How to watch Trump’s inauguration:

CNN’s special coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET and carries through the ceremony, the oath of office around noon ET and the inaugural balls in the evening. Coverage will also stream live on CNN.com and CNN Max.

2. Immigration

The Trump administration has promised to quickly enact a wide-ranging agenda that is expected to include immediate executive actions on immigration. Trump plans to invoke a national emergency at the border as a way to unlock funding from the Defense Department for the administration’s use, according to Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff for policy. Trump will move to designate a series of drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and direct his administration to roll back Biden-era policies. His plans also include ICE raids in major metropolitan areas and placing additional restrictions on who is eligible to enter the US.

3. TikTok ban

TikTok is back online after shutting itself down in the US over the weekend. Late Saturday night, TikTok became unusable for Americans who were met with a message saying the app was offline due to a ban — which the Supreme Court affirmed on Friday — and asking users to “stay tuned.” Around 14 hours later, TikTok welcomed users back with a notification that said: “Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!” Donald Trump has expressed confidence in TikTok’s future and proposed a “joint venture” where the US could take “a 50% ownership position” in the app.

4. Ceasefire deal

The long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza entered its second day today. So far, three hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners have been released as part of the first phase of the agreement. The freed hostages have returned to Israel and are said to be in good health. They are the first of 33 captives that are expected to be released over the next six weeks by Hamas and its allies. Hundreds of aid trucks also crossed into Gaza on Sunday, and thousands more are waiting to ramp up the distribution of desperately needed supplies into the Palestinian enclave, much of which lies in total devastation after 15 months of war.

5. Severe weather

More than 170 million people across the US are under cold weather alerts ahead of a crippling winter storm expected to sweep through the south from Texas to Georgia. The storm this week is taking place amid a wider extreme winter spell across the country, originating from an Arctic blast moving south from Canada and dropping temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below average across most of the Rockies, Central and Eastern US. On the West Coast, crews continue to make progress battling the deadly wildfires burning in Los Angeles County. Residents and firefighters are bracing for another round of fire-fueling Santa Ana winds expected today and Tuesday.

