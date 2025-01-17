5 things to know for Jan. 17: Arctic blast, Ceasefire deal, Los Angeles wildfires, TikTok ban, Starship

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

1. Arctic blast

An Arctic blast is forecast to give President-elect Donald Trump the coldest inauguration in 40 years. The temperature in Washington, DC, at noon on Monday is expected to be in the low-20s as Trump stands up in front of the Capitol to take his oath of office. It will likely be the coldest Inauguration Day since President Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985, when the noon temperature was 7 degrees. Meanwhile, temperatures in swaths of the US are expected to drop this weekend and could be almost 30 degrees below normal by Monday for millions. The same weather pattern that will bring the Arctic chill across the Lower 48 is also partly responsible for making more Santa Ana wind events in Southern California, which sparked the past week’s firestorm.

2. Ceasefire deal

Israel’s Cabinet will hold a vote today on the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, which US officials expect to take effect Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a truce has been agreed upon with Hamas to release the hostages held in Gaza, though discussions with his cabinet are still underway. The agreement would also see a pause in fighting in the enclave and the phased release of Palestinian prisoners. G7 leaders released a statement endorsing the ceasefire agreement, explaining it “has the potential to secure the release of all remaining hostages; further facilitate urgently needed humanitarian aid; and pave the way for civilians to return to, and rebuild, their homes and their lives,” said the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

3. Los Angeles wildfires

Tens of thousands of residents in Los Angeles County who were forced to evacuate the wildfires raging in the area will have to wait at least another week before they can return to their homes to survey damage, retrieve necessities and assess what can be salvaged of their remaining property. More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires and securing the evacuation zones goes beyond ensuring the blazes are out. Toxic ash, hazardous waste and charred debris left in the wake of the infernos must be cleaned up, plus repairs to infrastructure such as water and electricity, officials said. As of today, over 170,000 people are still under evacuation notices in LA County.

4. TikTok ban

In just hours, the Supreme Court is expected to release its latest opinions, including one that might determine the fate of one of America’s favorite apps. Without intervention from the nation’s highest court, a ban on TikTok in the US could go into effect on Sunday — the last full day of President Joe Biden’s administration. White House officials say they don’t believe Biden has the authority to defer enforcement of a law he signed in April that required the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell TikTok to American ownership by January 19. Since the ban’s timing comes at the end of Biden’s term, the White House said it will be up to President-elect Donald Trump’s administration to decide how to implement the ban.

5. Starship

SpaceX said Thursday that its Starship spacecraft — which was meant to lap Earth and splash down in the Indian Ocean — exploded not long after its 7th test flight took off from South Texas. The disintegration delayed some commercial flights in Florida as many on social media shared videos of purported debris from the vehicle raining over the Caribbean. Despite the mishap, SpaceX did successfully guide the Super Heavy booster back to a landing at the launch site — making a pinpoint, mid-air touchdown between two extended arms, or “chopsticks.” The Elon Musk-owned company is likely going to have to wait a bit before its next test flight, as the FAA typically investigates when launches don’t go as planned.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Popular artists unite for FireAid benefit concert

The FireAid benefit concert, an event to raise funds for LA wildfire victims, will take place on January 30. So far, the performer lineup includes Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

Trump names ‘Special Ambassadors’ to Hollywood

President-elect Donald Trump announced that actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone would be “Special Ambassadors” to Hollywood.

Video: Latest eruption at one of the world’s most active volcanoes

Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano has been occasionally erupting since late December. On Wednesday, it entered its fourth eruptive episode. See the video here.

Nintendo’s Switch 2 console to be released in 2025

Nintendo revealed its newest console on Thursday after a yearslong wait.

Pope Francis injures arm after falling at the Vatican

The 88-year-old pontiff was injured in a fall on Thursday but seemed in good spirits. Here’s what we know about his condition.

IN MEMORIAM

David Lynch, the influential director known for his unique and surrealistic films and TV shows including “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks,” has died. He was 78. Lynch was awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival in 2006 and was given an honorary Oscar in 2019 for “a lifetime of artistic accomplishment.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

2,500

That’s around how many non-violent drug offenders in the US learned today that their sentences will be commuted. The clemency decision announced by President Joe Biden will benefit federal prisoners convicted of crack cocaine-related crimes, who have been serving disproportionately long sentences compared to those convicted of powder cocaine offenses.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We have our best agencies working to make sure that these people are hunted down.”

— Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, vowing to “hunt down” the perpetrators who torched cars and vandalized a home in the latest antisemitic attack in Australia. The suspected hate crime in Dover Heights, one of Sydney’s exclusive eastern suburbs, is among more than 100 being investigated by Australian authorities.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

See inside a ‘Super Scooper’ fighting wildfires in California

As multiple wildfires continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, Bridger Aerospace gave CNN a tour of its aircraft called the “Super Scooper,” which is currently assisting California in firefighting efforts. Watch the video here.

