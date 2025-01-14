New rules at Starbucks, learning to let things go, the rise of Wikipedia: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Trying to be a perfectionist can be exhausting — and harmful to your health. Sometimes you just need to learn to let things go. An expert shared five tips to lighten your load.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Starbucks changes: Starbucks doesn’t want to be America’s public bathroom anymore. The coffee chain is scrapping a policy that lets anyone use its restrooms without making a purchase. It’s an effort to improve the customer experience — but it reverses a policy put in place after one of the company’s biggest PR disasters.

2️⃣ Nutrition labels: The US Food and Drug Administration wants nutrition information on the front of packaged foods to provide at-a-glance information about saturated fat, sodium and added sugar. The agency said the proposal would help consumers make informed decisions.

3️⃣ Royal ‘relief’: Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that she is in remission from cancer, following a visit to the London hospital where she was treated last year. Kate met with medical teams and spoke to patients who are receiving treatment.

4️⃣ Reliable source? Amid a minefield of glitchy AI search and social media littered with misinformation, Wikipedia has become one of the most trusted places on the internet. It’s now the seventh most popular website worldwide. ➕ Meta plans to cut 5% of its “lowest performers.”

5️⃣ Crying selfies: There was a time when bawling in front of others might have induced shame and embarrassment. But for younger generations who grew up on social media, it’s common to post teary-eyed photos and videos for everyone to see.

Watch this

🧊 D-icey situation: A truck driver suffered minor cuts after snow and ice flew off an oncoming car and smashed his windshield in Kansas. A similar incident occurred hours later, prompting authorities to remind drivers to clear off their vehicles before traveling.

Top headlines

• Dangerous winds raise fire risk in the LA area but are lighter than feared

• Senators grill Trump defense pick Pete Hegseth about excessive drinking and sexual assault claims

• Hopes rise for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal as Hamas says talks reach final stages

What’s buzzing

📺 Shakeup at MSNBC: Rashida Jones said she’s stepping down as president of the progressive news network and one of her top lieutenants is taking over on an interim basis.

Check this out

🌲 Fresh start: Lai Chi Wo, a 300-year-old remote farming village in Hong Kong, was abandoned in the 1960s. Now residents are moving back.

59 degrees

🌡️ That temperature might not sound chilly, but in January it’s a shock to the system for many people in Thailand’s capital city.

Quiz time

🍕 A restaurant in England charges $122 to add which ingredient to pizza?

﻿A. Caviar

B. Truffles

C. Anchovies

D. Pineapple

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🔥 ‘This is our internship’: Anthony Pedro, the founder of Future Fire Academy, told CNN about the crucial role that former inmates of California’s prison system play in battling the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Watch as he describes his journey from inmate to firefighter — and how he helps others start a new career path.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. A pizzeria in Norwich, England, charges that mighty sum for people who want pineapple as a topping.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.