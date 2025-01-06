‘Politics and bickering’ hindered New Orleans’ French Quarter security, consulting firm found in 2019 report

By Pamela Brown and Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — A consulting firm in 2019 found security in New Orleans’ French Quarter was hampered by politicking among various law enforcement agencies, private security outfits and stakeholders, according to a report obtained by CNN, painting a portrait of a city whose dysfunction inhibited its ability to protect the storied neighborhood.

The report by private security firm Interfor International is the same that “strongly” recommended bollard mobilization on Bourbon Street be fixed and improved “immediately,” a stark warning that appears tragically prophetic after the New Year’s truck ramming last week that claimed 14 lives and left dozens of people injured.

CNN has obtained the full confidential version of Interfor’s report, though many of the details about alleged interagency dysfunction were included in a shorter, public version available online since 2020. The public version does not include detailed concerns about vehicle ramming or the risks of terrorism more broadly.

Interfor International’s report – commissioned by the French Quarter Management District, or FQMD – identified “internecine politics and bickering” as “a significant hindrance to the good efforts by stakeholders” to address security in the district.

“Throughout Interfor’s time with the various players in the FQ, we were privy to palace intrigue and accusations of agendas, and we were repeatedly reminded of each group’s ‘red-lines’ lurking around the corner to immediately render any proposal or initiative dead in the water, no matter how insignificant in reality,” the report reads.

While traditionally outside the scope of a security assessment, “Interfor feels a responsibility to shine a light on this dynamic,” the report says. “Perhaps in facing this charge from an outside party, the stakeholders involved will be inspired to soften their stances and work towards a common goal, which, in truth, is shared by all.”

One individual, described in the report as a “prominent long-time New Orleans businessman,” was quoted as saying the merging of security was “a pipe dream,” adding, “they all hate each other.”

CNN has reached out for comment from the FQMD, which was created by the state legislature in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to support the improvement and preservation of the French Quarter. The report was commissioned, it says, to review and evaluate the district’s security, their effectiveness and make recommendations to “achieve the desired level of security.”

In a statement to CNN on Saturday about the public version of the report, FQMD said: “The strength of our ongoing partnership with the City and (the New Orleans Police Department) allows open communications of resident and business concerns and the results of any studies or reports completed.”

FQMD sought a third-party review “because numerous law enforcement entities were working autonomously in the neighborhood,” FQMD Board Chairman Christian Pendleton said in an August 2020 news release issued with the public version of Interfor’s report.

Interfor, Pendleton said, made recommendations for “effective” improvement and identified “efficiencies that could be attained.”

“This assessment shows that FQMD has run a transparent and effective Supplemental Police Patrol Program and that the structure of a unified plan for security in the French quarter moving forward should build upon that success,” Pendleton said. “FQMD will continue to work for the safety of our owners, residents, employees and visitors of the French Quarter.”

The attacker, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, pledged allegiance to ISIS before driving a pickup into Bourbon Street revelers soon after 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day before exiting the truck and opening fire, according to the FBI. Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police.

The security firm found French Quarter security was, in 2019, “handled in a patchwork manner,” the report says, outlining the roles and perceptions of about a dozen law enforcement and security entities that collectively managed security for the area.

Stakeholders generally thought well of some agencies, per the report, including the New Orleans Police Department. But the NOPD at that time was beset by staffing issues, the report indicates, which seemingly contributed to the need for so many agencies’ involvement.

Interfor International CEO Don Aviv likened the disparate agencies and stakeholders to “fiefdoms,” with each fighting for dollars and control within an area less than 1 square mile.

“Realistically, NOPD should have command and control over the whole area,” Aviv told CNN. “But they don’t have the resources and there’s so much infighting with other agencies, it becomes too many cooks in the kitchen.”

It’s unclear which – if any – of Interfor’s recommendations were implemented. But Aviv said his firm never heard from the city after issuing its report, despite recommending a follow-up evaluation and an offer for further consultation.

While much attention has been paid to Interfor’s recommendations to guard against vehicle rammings like the one that played out last week, its “foremost security-focused systemic recommendation is that significant steps be taken to consolidate the disparate security and policing resources in the French Quarter.”

As CNN has previously reported, Interfor determined the risk of terrorism in the French Quarter – specifically mass shootings and vehicular attacks – remained “highly possible while moderately probable.”

“Considering that the most high-profile target in New Orleans – Bourbon Street – is an open air thoroughfare with little to no access control reinforces the rationale for these two methods,” the report says.

To that end, the firm “strongly” recommended “bollard mobilization to be fixed/improved immediately” on Bourbon Street. At the time of Interfor’s review, the bollard system in place appeared not to work; if the bollards did work, Interfor added, they weren’t used.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said last week the bollard systems were plagued by malfunctions. The city is in the process of making improvements to the bollards that were meant to be unveiled prior to the Super Bowl next month.

However, those barriers are capable of withstanding vehicle impacts of only 10 mph, according to a Reuters report. On Sunday, Cantrell announced a plan to ask a tactical expert to review the city’s security plans “to determine whether or not these bollards are sufficient.”

“This is a work in progress,” Cantrell said, “and we’re committed to doing everything necessary to ensure public safety measures.”

According to Interfor’s 2019 report, the firm only ever saw movable NOPD barriers deployed at intersections along Bourbon Street.

But surveillance footage on Bourbon Street captured the night of the attack showed the pickup truck driving over one such barrier, which was not erect at the time of the incident, and speeding away, narrowly missing partygoers.

CNN’s Holly Yan contributed to this report.

