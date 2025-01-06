CNN founder Ted Turner recovering from pneumonia

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Ted Turner, the 86-year-old media mogul and philanthropist who founded CNN, is recovering from pneumonia and “is doing well in rehab,” a spokesperson said Monday.

“His pneumonia was mild, but at his age, he needed to go to rehab for a few days to build up his strength,” Phillip Evans, the chief communications officer for Turner Enterprises, told CNN.

Turner revealed in 2018 he is living with Lewy body dementia. He resides on his ranch property in Montana.

