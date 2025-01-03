5 things to know for Jan. 3: New Orleans attack, Cybertruck blast, House speaker vote, Apple lawsuit, South Korea standoff

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A massive piece of space debris crashed into a remote village in Kenya this week, prompting an immediate investigation by the country’s space agency. Experts say the fallen object — a metallic ring measuring about 8 feet wide — likely separated from a rocket and failed to burn up before entering the earth’s atmosphere.

1. New Orleans attack

Bourbon Street reopened Thursday afternoon with heightened security after the famed New Orleans thoroughfare was targeted in a New Year’s Day attack that killed at least 14 people and injured dozens more. The attacker, who was also killed, acted alone, the FBI said in an update, adding that he “ascribed to the heinous beliefs of ISIS.” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the FBI is still looking into how the suspect — a US citizen and army veteran — began on the “path to radicalization.” Meanwhile, grieving families are grappling with many unanswered questions — like why barricades in the area proved ineffective during the attack. The victims include a 27-year-old former Princeton football player, a 37-year-old father of two and a 19-year-old University of Alabama student.

2. Cybertruck explosion

While a motive has been identified for the New Orleans attack, officials are still in the preliminary stages of investigating the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The FBI said it has not found a link between the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas explosion, which happened on the same day. It also remains unclear why a US Special Forces soldier and new father, who authorities say fatally shot himself shortly before the blast, would orchestrate the explosion. A family member and former Army colleague said the 37-year-old man had a strong love of country — particularly the president-elect. They also described him as a highly decorated combat veteran whose background in special forces and explosives seemed at odds with a blast which relied, in part, on fireworks.

3. House speaker vote

The 119th Congress will be sworn in today, and House Speaker Mike Johnson will face a vote to retain the speakership. While Johnson has the backing of President-elect Donald Trump, he could face a challenge as some Republicans took issue with the deals he made to get a spending bill passed. Johnson is still racing to win over multiple GOP holdouts as his allies warn that a speakership battle could delay Trump’s victory certification in just a few days on January 6. Johnson can only afford to lose one Republican vote, a huge concern for the leader, as one known GOP congressman, Rep. Thomas Massie, is already opposing him.

4. Apple lawsuit

Apple has agreed to pay $95 million in cash to settle a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri assistant violated users’ privacy. Mobile device owners complained that Apple routinely recorded their private conversations after they activated Siri unintentionally, and disclosed these conversations to third parties such as advertisers. Voice assistants typically react when people use “hot words” such as “Hey, Siri.” Class members, estimated in the tens of millions, may receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, such as iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

5. South Korea standoff

South Korean investigators suspended efforts to detain embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol after a dramatic standoff in Seoul today. Lawmakers voted to impeach Yoon last month following his short-lived martial law declaration. Yoon is now wanted for questioning in multiple investigations, including accusations of leading an insurrection — a crime punishable by life imprisonment or even the death penalty. Some 80 police and investigators had entered the presidential compound today to take Yoon into custody for questioning but were blocked by a “human wall” of around 200 soldiers and members of the presidential security detail.

