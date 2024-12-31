Charges dismissed against Florida man who invoked ‘Stand Your Ground’ law after fatally shooting neighbor’s adult son

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — A Florida court has dismissed charges against a 79-year-old man who invoked a controversial self-defense law after fatally shooting his neighbor’s adult son as he trimmed tree limbs — and threatened him — from the defendant’s side of a shared fence.

The case drew attention as another seemingly ordinary misunderstanding between neighbors turned deadly in a nation with more guns than people. It also shined a fresh spotlight on Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law, which like others across US states lets people respond to threats with potentially lethal force and no fear of criminal prosecution; such measures have been linked to increased homicide rates.

A Volusia County Court judge ruled Friday that Edward Druzolowski, is immune from prosecution after asserting a claim of self-defense, court records show. The defendant argued he felt threatened by his neighbor’s son, who was known to have a criminal history and a reputation for violence, according to court documents.

The victim, Brian Ford, 42, was trimming tree branches on September 17, 2023, along the fence separating his parents’ property in DeLeon Springs, Florida, from Druzolowski’s. Believing Ford was cutting from his own side, Druzolowski had initially not intervened. But, after his wife told him that Ford was on their side of the fence, Druzolowski armed himself with a gun and went outside to ask Ford to leave the property.

Ford, who was with his 8-year-old son, reacted aggressively when confronted, court documents revealed. The two men exchanged words, and Ford reportedly threatened the defendant with a chainsaw, prompting Druzolowski to draw the firearm. Ford allegedly continued to advance toward Druzolowski despite being warned to stop, and the defendant fired his weapon, fatally wounding Ford.

In his defense, Druzolowski cited his age, physical frailty due to osteoporosis and the size difference between him and Ford. The court found Druzolowski’s use of force was reasonable given Ford’s aggressive behavior and violent reputation. Additionally, the victim’s own young son reportedly told police his father had threatened the defendant during the confrontation.

The court’s decision to grant Druzolowski’s motion to dismiss the charges followed a finding that prosecutors failed to provide clear and convincing evidence he was not entitled to immunity on the basis of Florida’s “Stand Your Ground’ law, which allows people to respond to threats with force and without a duty to retreat in certain situations.

The ruling has renewed debate over the use of Florida’s divisive law, with proponents arguing it protects individuals in self-defense situations, and critics contending it can lead to unjust outcomes in cases involving questionable circumstances.

