FAA restricts drones in key locations over New Jersey

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has placed multiple drone flight restrictions over certain parts of New Jersey.

On Thursday, the agency announced restrictions largely aimed at limiting drone flights over power stations and infrastructure. The restrictions, which are limited to 400 feet of altitude, are strictly for drones and not civilian airplanes or helicopters.

“At the request of federal security partners, the FAA published 22 Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over critical New Jersey infrastructure,” the agency said in a statement.

The announcement comes as public officials have repeatedly said there is no threat to safety or national security with the increase in alleged drone sightings in the Northeast.

Among the power stations with flight restrictions are Cedar Grove Switching Station, Athenia Switching Station, Hudson Switching Station, PSE&G Kearny Switching Station, and Bayonne Switching Station.

The new tranche of airspace restrictions is the largest since drone panic began about a month ago. A pair of drone bans over Trump’s golf course in Bedminster and Picatinny Arsenal, US military research facility, have been in place since November 26.

