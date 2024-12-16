Woman who stowed away on Delta flight to Paris apprehended again, this time trying to get into Canada

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — The woman who stowed away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris last month was taken into custody again, this time trying to sneak into Canada, multiple law enforcement sources tell CNN.

Svetlana Dali managed to cut off her ankle monitor on Sunday, according to one law enforcement source. She was then taken into custody Monday while on board a Greyhound bus that was bound for Canada, the sources said.

Dali is now in FBI custody and is expected to be turned over to US Marshals in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday, according to one of the sources.

Dali’s attorney, Michael Schneider, declined to comment.

