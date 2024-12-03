Two Americans, one Canadian missing after attempt to climb New Zealand’s highest mountain

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Harsh weather conditions have slowed the search for two American men and a Canadian climber who went missing after they attempted to summit New Zealand’s highest mountain, officials said.

Kurt Blair, 56, Carlos Romero, 50, and the Canadian national were reported overdue from their planned ascent of Mount Cook (also known as Aoraki), police Inspector Vicki Walker, Aoraki area commander, said in a news release Tuesday.

The three – who flew to the area on Saturday – were planning to summit the 12,218-foot alpine mountain via Zurbriggen Ridge and were reported overdue to meet their flight back out Monday morning, according to New Zealand police.

A helicopter and search and rescue personnel began looking for the three but had to pause “due to weather conditions on the mountain,” Walker said. The search was unable to resume Tuesday as conditions on the mountain haven’t improved.

Several climbing-related items, believed to belong to the three men, were found Monday during the limited time authorities were able to search, Walker said.

“Police have been working with the US and Canadian embassies to inform and support the families of the three men,” Walker said. The official declined to share further information about the third man until the agency is assured his family is notified of his status.

Walker said search and rescue operations are unlikely to resume until Thursday, when weather conditions are expected to improve.

Blair and Romero are certified guides in skiing, alpine climbing and rock climbing, according to the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA). Blair lives in Durango, Colorado, while Romero lives in Livermore, California.

Aoraki received its European name, Mount Cook, in 1851 and features a number of walks and activities for all levels of fitness.

