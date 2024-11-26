5 things to know for Nov. 26: Thanksgiving storm, Trump tariffs, Ceasefire deal, Microsoft outage, Raw milk recall



KTUU, CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Starbucks is being forced to pay its baristas manually after a ransomware attack disrupted a software system it uses to track manage employees’ schedules. The coffee chain joins a growing list of companies affected by the hack of Blue Yonder, a cloud services provider that serves grocery stores and Fortune 500 firms.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Thanksgiving storm

A potent Thanksgiving storm will impact much of the US this week with the coldest air in months, in addition to heavy rain and snow in some areas. Forecasts show the storm will roll through parts of the Midwest and South Wednesday night and spread across the East on Thanksgiving Day. The storm’s exact path is still unclear, but two scenarios are in play that will dictate which cities will feel the brunt of the severe weather. Chilly air will also start to filter into the northern states early this week before a significant push of winter-like air becomes widespread on Thursday. Meteorologists say millions from coast to coast will be dealing with frigid temperatures by Friday.

2. Trump tariffs

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday promised the US will charge a 25% tax on all goods from Canada and Mexico starting on the first day of his administration. Similarly, Trump said that China will face higher tariffs on its goods — by 10% above any existing tariffs — until it prevents the flow of illegal drugs into the US. The policy change, if enacted, could wreak havoc on America’s supply chains and industries reliant on goods from the country’s closest trading partners. Although Trump has repeatedly said targeted foreign countries pay the tariffs, they are in fact paid by companies that purchase the imported goods — and those costs are typically passed onto American consumers. Most mainstream economists believe tariffs will be inflationary and could cost the typical US household over $2,600 a year.

3. Ceasefire deal

The Israeli cabinet is expected to vote on a Lebanon ceasefire deal today. The US-backed proposal aims to achieve a 60-day cessation of hostilities with Hezbollah that some hope could form the basis of a lasting ceasefire. Israel launched a major offensive against Hezbollah in September, killing top commanders, carrying out waves of strikes and sending troops into southern Lebanon with the stated goal of allowing displaced Israelis to return to northern areas. More than 3,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since then. In Gaza, the Israel-Hamas war continues. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, accusing him of war crimes in the Palestinian enclave.

4. Microsoft outage

Microsoft said most Outlook and Teams services have been restored following a massive outage and technical delays on Monday. The outage hindered thousands of workers across the US, according to tracking site Downdetector. “We’re monitoring and troubleshooting to fully recover,” Microsoft wrote in a post on X Monday evening. The company added full restoration of services would occur today. Tech outages have had dire effects around the world this year, though Microsoft’s case isn’t as widespread in comparison. In what’s been called the largest IT outage in history, CrowdStrike’s software issue over the summer halted air travel, disrupted hospitals and cost Fortune 500 companies more than $5 billion in direct losses.

5. Raw milk recall

Bird flu virus has been found in a batch of raw milk sold in California, the state Department of Public Health said. The brand Raw Farm recalled quart and half-gallon sizes of its raw milk with a best-by date of November 27. The company said that it is using its standard safety procedures to monitor cows for illness and that milk from the recalled lot should be off of store shelves. Health officials said no illnesses have been associated with the lot of raw milk and that pasteurized milk remains safe to drink. Medical experts have also long warned against drinking raw milk due to the risk of illness and death, and it’s not allowed to be sold between states. According to the FDA, there’s no scientific evidence that raw milk helps with illnesses or allergies.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dictionary.com announces 2024 word of the year — and it isn’t ‘brat’

A word that went viral over the summer has been named Dictionary.com’s 2024 word of the year. Take a guess!

Battle of the brothers

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh beat his brother and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday Night Football.

China’s hottest new tourist attraction is 5,000 feet in the air

Don’t … look … down. Brave explorers are climbing a structure in Zhangjiajie Nature Park called Tianti, also known as the “Sky Ladder.”

Couple accused of stealing nearly $1 million from Lululemon in elaborate shoplifting plot

The suspects face up to 15 years in prison and a hefty fine, if convicted. This comes as high-profile cases of retail theft have prompted lawmakers to crack down with tougher penalties.

Walmart rolls back DEI programs

Walmart, the largest private employer in the US, will curb some diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. It’s the latest company to backtrack on diversity initiatives in the face of right-wing pressure.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$12 billion

That’s how much money five US airlines collected by charging seat selection fees from 2018 to 2023, according to a new congressional report published today.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’ve never wished to create a dynasty or pursue any plan that extended beyond the children.”

— Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, sharing his most detailed plan yet for his fortune when he dies. The iconic investor, who is 94, said his three children — who are in their 60s and 70s — will be tasked with unanimously deciding how to distribute his wealth to philanthropic causes. Buffet has a net worth of $150 billion, according to Bloomberg.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

How Alaskans who don’t have road access get their Thanksgiving turkeys

In rural Alaska where residents don’t have access to roads, one woman has a creative solution to ensure people can get turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner.

