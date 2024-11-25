What vaping does to you, new perks on cruise ships, holiday movie preview: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Vape concerns: Vaping has an immediate effect on how well the user’s blood vessels work — even if the e-cigarette doesn’t contain nicotine, new research found. Scientists say this may mean that vaping regularly could lead to low oxygen levels and vascular disease.

2️⃣ Sliding sales: Lunchables used to be a smashing success, but the plan to get on school lunch menus backfired and led to a firestorm of criticism from child-nutrition advocates. Now parent company Kraft Heinz is scrambling to save the brand.

3️⃣ Cruise comforts: The first megaship debuted more than three decades ago, and the race to add bigger and more elaborate features at sea has been intensifying ever since. These are the buzzy perks that are attracting new passengers.

4️⃣ ‘Space Gal’: MIT engineer and TV host Emily Calandrelli became the 100th woman to venture into space, and she received hundreds of messages of support — along with some offensive comments from trolls. She’s not letting them ruin her unforgettable experience.

5️⃣ Holiday movies: There are plenty of classics to watch, of course, but if you’re in the mood for something new, our entertainment team put together a list of the biggest and brightest titles to light up those short winter days and silent nights.

✈️ Travel tips: Jet lag can be tough to overcome when you’re flying across several time zones. Flight attendants offer their advice about how to keep your body in sync.

• Special counsel drops election subversion and classified documents cases against Trump

• A disruptive Thanksgiving winter storm is coming with the coldest air in months

• Microsoft’s massive Outlook and Teams outage has gone on for hours

💸 That’s how much money in expenses a Macy’s employee hid through accounting irregularities, which forced the retailer to delay its quarterly earnings report.

🎄 Decked out: Some British royal residences like Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are opening their doors to the public for a range of holiday events. Take a look inside.

⭐ ‘Quite private’: Some of Angelina Jolie’s children have worked with her on projects, but the actress and director explained why they have no desire to be in the spotlight.

🎤 Vaults from the Luther Vandross Estate uncovered a soulful, never-before-heard rendition of which classic Beatles song?

﻿A. “Michelle”

B. “Blackbird”

C. “Penny Lane”

D. “Come Together”

😎 ‘I’m tired of waiting’: Whoopi Goldberg’s latest venture has been a long time in the making. The All Women’s Sports Network provides a platform for recognizing and celebrating female athletes.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. The decades-old cassette revealed an unreleased Luther Vandross cover of “Michelle.”

