5 things to know for Nov. 21: Gaetz report, Ukraine, Hostages, Google, Social media ban

(CNN) — American Airlines is expanding its crackdown on passengers who cut in line during the boarding process. The company is rolling out a new technology to over 100 airports before Thanksgiving that could help decrease the crowds of people who hover near gates.

1. Gaetz report

Republicans on the House Ethics Committee voted not to release the results of their investigation into president-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general pick, Matt Gaetz, despite growing calls to make the findings public ahead of his confirmation hearing. Pressure has grown from top lawmakers who want to see an ethics report into Gaetz’s past conduct following allegations about a sexual relationship with a minor that he has denied. This comes after two women testified before the committee and said that they were paid for “sexual favors” by the ex-congressman. The New York Times has obtained a document showing payments from Gaetz to women. Meanwhile, Trump’s defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, is also at the center of sexual misconduct allegations. A police report obtained by CNN reveals new details about what happened between Hegseth and a woman in a hotel incident.

2. Ukraine

Ukraine has accused Russia of launching an intercontinental missile in an attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro today. If confirmed, it would be Moscow’s first use of the powerful long-range weapon in a war that has lasted more than 1,000 days. Russia may be “trying to send a message” to Kyiv’s Western backers in a week of creeping escalation, a military analyst said. In this week alone, President Joe Biden gave Ukraine permission to fire longer-range American missiles, known as ATACMS, at targets deep inside Russia. President Vladimir Putin then updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine. Ukraine also fired ATACMS into Russia for the first time. In another first, Ukraine launched the British-French-made Storm Shadow missile at targets inside Russia on Wednesday.

3. Hostages

The US has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, on the grounds it would not have secured the release of hostages. US officials said the language in the resolution was not strong enough and failed to “condemn Hamas for its October 7 terrorist attack.” Seven American citizens are still being held in Gaza. On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered $5 million and safe passage out of Gaza to anyone returning a hostage. His announcement was met with outrage from the mother of Matan Zangauker, one of the hostages still held in the enclave. She criticized Netanyahu for “offering money to Hamas” and said his attempt to “divide and rule in Gaza through bribes to the captors” would put the hostages at risk.

4. Google

The US government formally proposed a partial breakup of Google on Wednesday, urging a federal judge to force a sale of the company’s Chrome web browser after a landmark ruling this year found that Google had violated US antitrust law with its search business. The request by the Justice Department and a group of states opens the door to the most significant antitrust penalties for a tech giant in a generation, targeting not only Google’s illegal monopoly in search but also its growing ambitions in AI. If approved, the penalties could revolutionize how millions of Americans search for information and potentially disrupt the tight integration among many of Google’s key products and services. Google has promised to appeal.

5. Social media ban

The Australian government has proposed a ban on children under 16 from using social media and will hand down huge fines to companies who don’t comply. The ban is expected to apply to services including TikTok, X, Instagram and Snapchat, though a full list has not been released. The legislation follows several high-profile cases of bullying and complaints from parents worldwide about the pressure their children face to be online. Many pro-ban campaigners have lauded the bill as a long-overdue measure to hold tech companies accountable for their impact on children. However, critics say the proposed ban is a blunt instrument that will reduce teens’ access to support networks and create greater risks for those who defy the ban.

CMA Awards 2024: See who won

Country music stars were honored Wednesday at the 58th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. See the list of winners here.

Headliners announced for 2025 Coachella fest

Several popular artists are set to perform at the next Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Southern California.

Life in the world’s most polluted city

The sky in New Delhi is enveloped with smog, leaving many residents with persistent coughs, lung issues and stinging eyes. Several people told CNN they feel suffocated by the city’s intense pollution.

Longtime ‘Simpsons’ voice actor hangs up her mic

Pamela Hayden, who voices Bart Simpson’s friend Milhouse Van Houten, is stepping away from the role after 35 years.

Duct-taped banana sells for $6.2 million at New York art auction

Art collectors were clamoring to buy this conceptual piece … Truthfully, I don’t see the ap-peel.

94%

That’s the percentage of US voters who think Donald Trump’s 2024 win was legitimate, according to recent polling from Reuters/Ipsos. It marks the first presidential election in at least a decade when pretty much everyone on the losing side has accepted the result.

“It’s severe out there. Trees are coming down all over the city, with multiple falling onto homes.”

— The Bellevue Fire Department, located just east of Seattle, warning about dangerous weather in Washington this week. A historically strong bomb cyclone in the region has killed at least two people and caused a mass power outage Wednesday after it slammed the Pacific Northwest and Canada’s British Columbia with destructive winds.

2034 World Cup host unveils new stadium design

Welcome to the future! This computer-generated footage shows the stunning design plans for Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Stadium in Riyadh.

