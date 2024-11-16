New Charles Manson docuseries reveals the murderous cult leader admitted to more killings in jail

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Charles Manson suggested he was a killer long before he became the infamous cult leader who instructed his followers to commit a series of heinous murders, known as the Manson Murders, that terrorized 1960s Los Angeles and shocked the nation.

“See, there’s a whole part of my life that nobody knows about,” Manson said in a recorded conversation featured in a new docuseries premiering on Peacock on November 19 that delves into the convicted murderer’s childhood, criminal youth and time in prison.

Twenty years’ worth of jailhouse recordings are highlighted in the three-part series “Making Manson,” directed by Billie Mintz. In a teaser clip for the series, Manson admits to involvement in a “couple” of killings while living in Mexico.

“I went to Acapulco, stole some cars. I just got involved in stuff over my head, man. Got involved in a couple of killings. I left my .357 Magnum in Mexico City, and I left some dead people on the beach,” Manson said.

“I’d murder everybody I could,” Manson said during a never-before-heard recording. “I’d kill you all if I had the chance.”

The wild-eyed and charismatic Manson orchestrated a wave of violence in August 1969 that took the lives of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate, spawned headlines worldwide and landed him and his “Manson Family” of followers in prison for most of the remainder of their lives.

Although Manson ordered the killings, he didn’t participate.

“I never said I was innocent,” Manson said in a recording featured in the docuseries. “I said I didn’t break the law.”

Former “family” member Dianne Lake speaks in the series of Manson’s life of crime prior to the murders saying, “I knew that he had been in prison for taking a girl over the state line. Seemed minimal at the time.”

Manson died in prison of natural causes in 2017 at the age of 83 while serving nine life terms. He was denied parole 12 times. His notoriety, boosted by popular books and films, made him a cult figure to those fascinated by his dark apocalyptic visions.

The brutal killings began on August 9, 1969, at the home of actress Sharon Tate and her husband, famed movie director Roman Polanski, who was out of the country at the time. The first set of victims were Tate, who was eight months’ pregnant; a celebrity hairstylist named Jay Sebring; coffee fortune heiress Abigail Folger; writer Wojciech Frykowski; and Steven Parent, a friend of the family’s caretaker.

The next evening, another set of murders took place. Supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, were killed at their home.

Over the course of two nights, the killers inflicted 169 stab wounds and seven .22-caliber gunshot wounds. Both crime scenes revealed horrifying images. And a few details linked the two.

The word “pig” was written in victims’ blood on the walls of one home and the front door of another. There was also another phrase apparently scrawled in blood: Helter Skelter (it was misspelled Healter). The reason for the disturbing writings, a prosecutor argued, was because Manson wanted to start a race war and had hoped the Black Panthers would be blamed for the killings.

Manson was born Charles Maddox in Cincinnati to an unmarried 16-year-old mother in 1934. He would later take the last name of his then-stepfather William Manson.

At age 12, Charles Manson was sent to Gibault School for Boys in Terre Haute, Indiana, for stealing. Over the next 20 years, he was in and out of reform schools and prison for various crimes.

In a 1987 prison interview with CNN, he said, “I spent the best part of my life in boys’ schools, prisons and reform school because I had nobody.”

After marrying twice and spending half his life in prison, 32-year-old Manson made his way to Berkeley, California, by way of San Francisco in 1967. He established himself as a guru in the summer of love, and soon shared a home with 18 women.

By 1968, race riots, the Black Panther movement, and anti-world violence convinced Manson Armageddon was coming. He called it Helter Skelter after the famous Beatles song.

While in prison as a young man, Manson would listen to the radio. Inspired by the Beatles, he started writing songs and performing in prison shows.

Manson believed the Beatles were speaking to him through the lyrics of their White Album, which was released in late 1968. The apocalyptic message, as Manson interpreted it: Blacks would “rise up” and overthrow the white establishment in a race war. Manson and his Family would be spared by hiding out in a “bottomless pit” near Death Valley until he could emerge to assume leadership of the postrevolutionary order.

After moving to California, Manson met Gary Hinman, a music teacher who introduced him to Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys.

Wilson took one of Manson’s songs, “Cease to Exist,” and turned it into the Beach Boys’ “Never Learn Not to Love.” Manson was furious when he didn’t get a songwriting credit.

Wilson had introduced Manson to record producer Terry Melcher, the son of actress Doris Day. After initially showing interest in Manson’s music, Melcher declined to work with him further.

Melcher later moved out of his house, which was then leased to Polanski and Tate.

CNN’s Steve Almasy and Brandon Griggs contributed to this report.

