Dealing with election stress, the home-buying divide, dazzling meteor shower: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Stark divide: First-time homebuyers in the US are older and richer than ever, according to a new survey that illustrates the gulf between the haves and the have-nots. A record number of purchasers used an inheritance to help finance their down payment this year.

2️⃣ Hangover time: Drinkers are pushing back on expensive booze, as the surge in sales boosted by Americans who stayed home — and drank more — during the pandemic has ended. Brands such as Remy Cointreau, Absolut and Jose Cuervo are among those reporting declines.

3️⃣ Starting early: Too much sugar is now a concern for pregnant mothers. A new study says children who consume less sugar from conception to age 2 can decrease the risk of health problems later in life.

4️⃣ Presidential paraphernalia: History buffs, this auction is for you. It includes everything from a lock of George Washington’s hair to a flag that accompanied Abraham Lincoln to his final resting place.

5️⃣ Dazzling display: A meteor shower with blazing fireballs will peak overnight and could put on a spectacular show for sky-gazers. The Southern Taurids tend to be about quality over quantity, so be patient.

🤖 High-tech cleaning: A company developed a gravity-defying robot that uses artificial intelligence and cameras to climb tall buildings and wash the windows. See it in action.

• Harris and Trump show contrasting styles as they make final appeals to voters

• More than 78 million ballots have been cast early this year. Here are 3 takeaways

• Tropical Storm Rafael forms in the Caribbean and could threaten the US Gulf Coast

$6.5 million

❗That’s how much IKEA will pay East German prisoners who were forced to build furniture for the company during the Cold War era.

🐕 Fan favorites: Shohei Ohtani and his dog Decoy stole the show during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory parade to celebrate winning the World Series.

🏳️‍🌈 Parental pride: After their son came out as gay, a conservative Christian couple from Georgia went into a closet of their own. Now they’ve come full circle.

👻 Which celebrity, known as the “Queen of Halloween,” went to a party wearing an elaborate E.T. costume?

﻿A. Reese Witherspoon

B. Scarlett Johansson

C. Martha Stewart

D. Heidi Klum

⚜️ Coaching change: The New Orleans Saints fired Dennis Allen after suffering their seventh straight loss, the longest losing streak for the franchise since 1999.

🌲 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: In a sign of resilience and hope, this year’s White House Christmas tree will come from a farm in western North Carolina, which was hit hard by Hurricane Helene. “When it goes to the White House, it’s not about the politics, it’s about the people of this community,” said Sam Cartner, owner of Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Heidi Klum continued her tradition of wearing wildly elaborate outfits and arrived dressed as E.T.

