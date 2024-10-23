School resource officer seen punching student in head multiple times on surveillance video

By Jillian Sykes, CNN

(CNN) — An Akron, Ohio, Police Department school resource officer has been requested to not return to Firestone Community Learning Center after surveillance video captured him punching a student in the head multiple times.

The incident occurred on October 16 “during morning routine metal detector procedures,” according to a news release form Akron Public Schools.

“There was an interaction between a student and the SRO, which ultimately resulted in the officer using force against the student,” the release said.

The student was instructed multiple times to go through the metal detector, which initially “glowed red and beeped after he went through,” according to a police report obtained by CNN affiliate WEWS.

The report indicates the officer said, in the interest of keeping the school safe, he wanted to make sure the student didn’t have any weapons.

The incident escalated when the student appeared to try to push by two officers, who immediately began attempting to detain the student, surveillance video showed.

An officer verbally told the student he was under arrest and grabbed his arms for handcuffing when the student began resisting, the report said.

After around 25 seconds of struggling with the student, the officer threw three punches towards the side of his head with a closed fist, according to the report.

The punches brought the student to the ground, where officers finished handcuffing him before escorting him out of the school without further incident, the report said.

Officers later learned the student had a cell phone, which isn’t allowed in school, according to the report.

Superintendent Michael Robinson reviewed the video footage and determined the actions taken by the SRO were unacceptable, according to the school district’s release.

“We deeply value the partnership we have with law enforcement and the crucial role SROs play in ensuring the safety of our students and building relationships and trust within our community,” Robinson said.

“At the same time, it is equally important that accountability is upheld when incidents like this occur. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priority.”

APS has since “formally requested the permanent removal of the SRO,” the release added.

The officer is on administrative leave, and Akron police are now doing an internal use of force review, according to WEWS.

CNN has reached out to the Akron Police Department for comment.

CNN’s Taso Stefanidis contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.