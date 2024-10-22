Italy’s coveted visa, hottest trend in corporate, Butterball’s turkey hack: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Thanksgiving turkeys can be challenging for even the most experienced chef: Is it too dry? What if it’s not cooked enough? Now, Butterball has a two-step process for preparing its frozen birds — but there’s a catch that might not sit well with your holiday guests.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Uprooting across the world: Italy’s digital nomad visa — which allows remote workers to move to the country — launched this April, but there have been few accounts of people actually securing one. A lucky recipient in California explains how she struck gold, packing up her life in 48 hours to move from San Francisco to Milan.

2️⃣ Earth’s history: A giant meteorite, estimated to be the size of four Mount Everests, slammed into the planet 3.2 billion years ago. Global chaos ensued — but the impact was a “fertilizer bomb” for life, scientists say.

3️⃣ Hottest trend in corporate: A company’s board is searching for a new CEO, and who’ll most likely get the gig? A Middle Aged White Guy. 2024 has been the year of CEO turnover, and companies are increasingly opting to fill those vacant top jobs with a man, the data show. CNN’s Allison Morrow details how we got here.

4️⃣ Future of ‘magic mushrooms’: Antidepressants don’t work for everyone. The stakes are high for psilocybin clinical trials as there’s a pressing need for a more effective treatment in the fight against depression. This is what experts say about taking psilocybin as an alternative.

5️⃣ Tough reality: It’s hard for young Americans to get started on their careers right now, and early setbacks can have lasting consequences on earnings. You can blame “the Great Stay.”

Watch this

🤖 Art by AI: Pieces created by a robot’s artificial intelligence will be auctioned by Sotheby’s with an estimated six-figure sales price. So what will the humanoid do with the money she makes from her art?

Top headlines

• Giuliani ordered to turn over New York penthouse to Georgia election workers he defamed, judge rules

• Jan. 6 riot conviction of ‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder is upheld in precedent-setting case

• Former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch indicted on sex trafficking charges

Check this out

🐟 An elusive find: Scientists feared this huge “ghost” fish was extinct. After almost 20 years, they were finally able to lay eyes on the critically endangered salmon carp in Cambodia, providing “hope, not just for this species but for the entire Mekong ecosystem.”

150

🍴 That’s how many restaurants Denny’s is closing over the next year. The 71-year-old diner chain is known for being open 24/7 but is rethinking those around-the-clock hours.

Quiz time

🍟 McDonald’s gave Donald Trump permission to serve fries during a visit to a restaurant in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

﻿A. True

B. False

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Your health

👭 Loneliness epidemic: People are feeling isolated. Some made a move to a new city or work remotely from home all day. Building deeper connections quickly may seem hard, but small steps can make a big difference.

Good vibes

👶 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: During the chaos of Hurricane Milton, dozens of Florida moms delivered bundles of joy. In one county, sheriff’s deputies took the extra step to drive an expecting mother to the hospital in a patrol car. Here are the stories of some of the moms who gave birth under less-than-ideal circumstances in the storm (and photos of their cute babies).

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. False. The fast food giant had nothing to do with the former president’s appearance and didn’t even need to give its blessing.

