5 things to know for Oct. 22: Vulnerable seniors exploited, Hostage talks, Hurricane aid, Fall allergies, Waffle recall

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

It's officially the home stretch of the 2024 presidential race, with exactly two weeks until Election Day on November 5. View CNN's voter handbook to find out what the rules are — where you are.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Vulnerable seniors exploited

Deceptive tactics have misled hundreds of elderly Americans — many battling dementia or other cognitive impairments — into giving away millions of dollars to political fundraising campaigns, a CNN investigation has revealed. The desperate pleas for donations frequently come as text messages and emails delivered at an unrelenting pace, directing these vulnerable individuals to pages that often sign them up for monthly — or even weekly — donations. Money is then drained from their bank accounts without them realizing it. Contributions from a small sampling of 50 unwitting elderly donors alone added up to more than $6 million over the last five years — the majority of which ended up with former President Donald Trump and a long list of other Republican candidates, CNN found.

2. Hostage talks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a high-stakes trip to Israel and the Middle East as the US seeks to move forward with long-stalled negotiations to bring back the Israeli hostages and end the war in Gaza. In the wake of the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, there appears to be little clarity on who will take over the militant group, making it difficult to ascertain the probability of striking a new deal. Hamas has shown no inclination to change its stance on hostage and ceasefire negotiations. Blinken is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today amid tempered expectations he will return to Washington having made any significant progress on the hostage talks. Instead, US officials believe that the most pivotal place for him to make progress is on the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza.

3. Hurricane aid

Former President Donald Trump repeated debunked claims about the federal response to Hurricane Helene during his visit to North Carolina on Monday. Speaking to reporters in a hard-hit community near Asheville, Trump made the false assertion that FEMA took money that was supposed to go to disaster relief and instead spent it on migrants who entered the country illegally, leaving the agency with no funds to help Americans. Trump claimed that FEMA’s money is “all gone” — which is false. As of last Tuesday, its Disaster Relief Fund had about $8.5 billion remaining, FEMA told CNN. The agency has made clear that it has enough money for the immediate needs of people affected by Hurricane Helene — though the large number of disasters around the country this year means the agency might have to ask Congress for additional disaster relief funding sooner than expected.

4. Fall allergies

Allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer, which scientists attribute to a variety of causes, including the climate crisis. As temperatures stay warmer into the fall, plants that release allergens have more time to grow. What’s more, higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere due to fossil fuel use and emissions further drive plant growth, generating more pollen. The most common culprit for fall allergies is a plant called ragweed, the CDC says, which can release 1 billion grains of pollen per plant. Pollen exposure can trigger various allergic reactions, including symptoms of hay fever, also known as allergic rhinitis. These symptoms vary seasonally or year-round, affecting up to 60 million people annually in the US, according to the CDC.

5. Waffle recall

Dozens of frozen waffle products, including waffles sold under Walmart and Target store labels, have been voluntarily recalled due to potential listeria contamination. The products made by TreeHouse Foods were distributed throughout the US and Canada. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled waffles. However, the company has urged consumers to check their freezers and discard the contaminated products or return them to the store the product was purchased from for credit. This recall follows a recent string of listeria outbreaks, including a late-July recall issued for more than 7.2 million pounds of Boar’s Head deli meats. The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items producer BrucePac also recently recalled more than 11.7 million pounds of products due to possible listeria contamination.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

NBA regular season tips off today

The reigning champion Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks in the first game of the campaign. The Minnesota Timberwolves will also visit the Lakers in Los Angeles, where LeBron and Bronny James will likely become the first father-son NBA teammates to play together in a regular season game.

Woman gets wedged upside down between rocks while retrieving phone

A woman who tried to retrieve her lost phone between boulders in Australia became stuck upside down for seven hours before she was rescued. Her phone must’ve had a lot of sedimental value …

Super-thin skyscraper, just one apartment wide, planned for Dubai

The Muraba Veil will reach more than 1,200 feet into the sky but will be just about 74 feet across, according to the developers behind the project.

Major shakeup at Disney

Disney is about to have its fourth board chair in three years, as the company continues to navigate ongoing tumult in the media industry.

Five ways to support your friends with cancer

When a loved one discloses that they have breast cancer — or any disease — you naturally want to help. But it’s hard to know how. CNN’s Sara Sidner has these five tips.

TODAY’S NUMBER

2,000

That’s how many unionized mental health workers in Southern California went on strike against Kaiser Permanente on Monday after the two sides failed to reach a new labor agreement. The workers are seeking an increase in salaries, restoration of pensions and increased staffing.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“If you’re at all concerned, you can vote your conscience and not ever have to say a word to anybody.”

— Former Rep. Liz Cheney, urging Republicans and others who may not typically back Democrats to “vote your conscience” during her second swing state stop on Monday with Vice President Kamala Harris. Earlier, in a Detroit suburb, Cheney noted that some Republicans have feared reprisals, even violence, if they come out against Donald Trump.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

How firefighters are using AI to spot wildfires before they start

Firefighters and researchers in California teamed up to design an AI platform that detects smoke and other early indications of fire. Watch this video to see how the technology works.

