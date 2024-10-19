At least 7 dead in a ferry deck gangway collapse on Sapelo Island in Georgia

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — At least seven people were killed Saturday after part of a ferry dock collapsed on Georgia’s Sapelo Island, The Associated Press reported, citing a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Several others were taken to hospitals, the AP said, citing Tyler Jones, a spokesman for the Georgia DNR.

It happened as crowds gathered on the island for a celebration of its tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.

The deck collapsed at around 4:30 p.m. after a boat hit the dock, a McIntosh County commissioner told CNN affiliate WTOC. Several people fell into the water after the collapse.

Jones said he did not know what caused the gangway to collapse but officials believe there were at least 20 people on it at the time, according to CNN affiliate WSB.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said earlier Saturday in a Facebook post it was “working an active situation on Sapelo Island,” with multiple agencies.

“We have set up a family re-unification point at the Elm Grove Baptist Church,” the post said. “We ask that anyone searching for family members, please check there first.”

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said he was “heartbroken,” by the news.

“Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by today’s tragedy on Sapelo Island,” Kemp said in a post on X. “As state and local first responders continue to work this active scene, we ask that all Georgians join us in praying for those lost, for those still in harm’s way, and for their families.”

