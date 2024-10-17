Parents call for accountability after Minnesota substitute teacher allegedly reenacted George Floyd’s murder in class

By Dalia Faheid and Jillian Sykes, CNN

(CNN) — Parents in a Minnesota school district are calling for accountability from a now-banned substitute teacher who was accused of “inappropriate and racially harmful behavior” that included a reenactment of George Floyd’s murder during a high school English class earlier this week.

Wisconsin police officer Steven Dwayne Williams – who served as a substitute English teacher at Woodbury High School in Washington County, Minnesota, on Monday – is seen in a photo obtained by CNN, “performing the prone restraint on a student in the fourth period English class,” Shawn Hogendorf, communications director for South Washington County Schools, told CNN on Wednesday.

He had “put a student on the ground in front of the class as part of a reenactment of the police actions that resulted in the murder of George Floyd,” the school said in a letter to students, families and staff Tuesday, acknowledging the “racial harm” done.

CNN has made multiple attempts to reach Williams for comment.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while being arrested on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, a White police officer, was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck and back for nearly nine minutes as Floyd pleaded for help and said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in a state trial in 2021 and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. He later pleaded guilty in federal court of depriving Floyd of his civil rights.

Floyd’s killing sparked a wave of protests around the world, along with a spate of legislative measures intended to address police brutality and racial bias.

“Police brutality isn’t real,” Williams allegedly told students, according to the school’s letter sent to parents. He also reportedly told students that “cops would be the best criminals” and that “they know how to get away with stuff,” adding that he once got an “A” on a paper about how to get away with murder, according to the letter.

In a Monday letter addressed to families at Woodbury High School, principal Sarah Sorenson-Wagner called the incident “a racially harmful situation,” and said the school immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and walked him out of the school after receiving several complaints from students.

“We are continuing to investigate the incident, but I want to assure you the substitute teacher will not be back at Woodbury High School again,” the letter said.

The Woodbury Police Department is investigating the incident and Williams is no longer allowed to enter any district property, according to the high school.

“We are disturbed by the preliminary information of what occurred,” Woodbury Public Safety Director Jason Posel told CNN Thursday. “The safety of the students, teachers, staff and our community is our top priority. We will investigate this incident to the fullest extent, while showing compassion to the students impacted.”

Williams has been reported to the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board, the school said.

“Schools should be places where students feel safe to learn and grow,” Anna Kurth, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Education, told CNN Thursday. “MDE is aware of the situation and has been in contact with South Washington County Schools to offer resources to students, families and staff.”

Teachers On Call, the staffing agency that placed Williams at the school is “deeply concerned about the reported misconduct of a former employee on assignment” and is cooperating with the district and law enforcement in their investigation, according to a Thursday statement.

“We recognize the significant public trust placed in us to ensure our substitute educators maintain a safe learning environment,” the statement said. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of violent, aggressive, or harmful behavior.”

Williams is no longer an employee of the organization, the statement said.

“Substitute educators undergo a rigorous screening process that is fully compliant with Minnesota Department of Education standards and includes screenings that go beyond state requirements,” Teachers On Call said. “The substitute educator involved in the reported misconduct passed all required background screens before being placed on assignment.”

The Prescott, Wisconsin, Police Department, where Williams had been employed for two years and worked as a patrol officer, placed him on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, according to a press release posted by the department.

The department said Williams was off-duty and not serving in an official capacity when the Minnesota incident occurred.

“The City of Prescott and the Prescott Police Department find the current allegations, if true, made against Mr. Williams to be very disturbing, reprehensible, and we in no way condone his actions,” reads the release.

Jackie Schneider, whose son is a senior at the school, told CNN affiliate WCCO: “I want to have strict assurances that this person is never going to be teaching my kids again.”

Students report ‘inappropriate and racially harmful behavior’

Along with reenacting Floyd’s murder, students reported a slew of other actions the substitute teacher had taken that day that were “unprovoked by anyone.” Students reported that he had twisted a student’s arm behind their back, fake punched a student with his fist close to their face and mimicked holding up a gun and pointing it at students, the letter said.

Williams had also made “racially harmful comments,” told sexist jokes, shared details about dead bodies and sexual assault cases, shared names of people he had arrested and spoke extensively about his gun collection, students reported.

“This reported behavior is reprehensible. I am embarrassed, and I am sorry this happened to our students. We will take as much time as students need to listen and create open space for courageous conversations that lead to healing, action and education,” school officials said. “The reported actions are not, and will not, be tolerated at Woodbury High School or in South Washington County Schools.”

The school said it has partnered with Teachers on Call to ensure that Williams is removed from the substitute list and will never be allowed to fill any vacancies in the school district. The agency said Williams had passed all background screenings before being placed on assignment, CNN affiliate KARE reported.

On Tuesday, school staff met with each of the English classes that had the substitute teacher on Monday, and students will have additional opportunities to discuss it next week, according to the Tuesday letter. School and district officials said they are working on “next steps for repairing the harm done to students and staff at Woodbury High School.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.