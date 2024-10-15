Tips for frazzled parents, mounting credit card debt, deepfake romance scam: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Americans feel pretty secure in their jobs and the amount of money they earn, according to a new survey. But when it comes to mounting credit card debt, it’s a whole different story. Balances are growing, and people haven’t been this nervous about keeping up with payments since the pandemic.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Parenting tips: Modern parenting has become so difficult that the US surgeon general declared it a public health concern. The stress isn’t just limited to parents, though — it trickles down to children too. A psychologist offered five tips to help you cope.

2️⃣ Dire warning: Geoffrey Hinton, also known as the godfather of AI, just won the Nobel Prize in physics for his efforts on machine learning. He also joined the ranks of Nobel laureates who have cautioned about the risks of their own work.

3️⃣ Deepfake scam: Speaking of AI… She appeared to be a beautiful woman, and the men who talked to her on video calls thought their love was real. But Hong Kong police say the men were victims of a scheme that used artificial intelligence to cheat them out of $46 million.

4️⃣ Party pooper: Prague, a city known for its beer as well as its stunning architecture, is cracking down on bar crawls to discourage bad behavior by tourists. The capital of the Czech Republic is pushing back out of concern about local residents’ quality of life.

5️⃣ English breakfast: The greasy feast is a culinary classic across Britain. Here’s how this gut-busting morning meal came to define — and divide — the country.

Watch this

🎃 Call for backup! Police officers struggled to corral a huge inflatable Halloween decoration that was blocking traffic in Bay Village, Ohio. More help arrived, and the pumpkin was returned to the homeowner.

Top headlines

• US suggests military aid to Israel is at risk in letter demanding more aid for Gaza

• Boeing’s crisis is getting worse. Now it’s borrowing tens of billions of dollars

• Supreme Court divided in case of a trucker fired after taking CBD elixir

1,200

💊 That’s about how many locations the drug store chain Walgreens will close as it struggles to contend with online competitors and declining prescription drug payments.

Check this out

✈️ Fresh look: Delta Air Lines unveiled sleek new cabin interiors on its Boeing 757 aircraft that will eventually be applied across the carrier’s fleet. The changes include a new color palette, calming lighting and breathable leather seats.

Quotable

💡 Powerless: Hurricane Helene barreled through Georgia nearly three weeks ago, and thousands of people are still without electricity.

Quiz time

🗳️ Turnout was very strong for the first day of early in-person voting in which battleground state?

﻿A. Arizona

B. Wisconsin

C. Georgia

D. Pennsylvania

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

⭐ ‘It makes me sick’: All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to look her best at all times. The singer shared one of her biggest pet peeves during a recent podcast.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: More than 800 years after her birth, Joan of Arc remains a cultural fascination — particularly in the fashion world. Now a new film will explore the patron saint of France’s enduring popularity.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Georgia is shattering its record for early voting turnout, state election officials said.

