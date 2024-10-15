Helene hit Georgia more than two weeks ago. These residents are still without power.

By Sarah Dewberry and Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Nineteen long days have passed since Susie Stevenson’s home lost power after Hurricane Helene cut through the southeastern United States late last month, leaving hundreds of people dead and countless communities devastated.

Stevenson is one of thousands of residents in south Georgia who are still without power following Helene. There are just over 2,000 customers reporting outages where she lives in Jeff Davis County as of Tuesday morning, according to PowerOutages.com. Several nearby counties are also reporting outages, including Coffee County, where another 2,000 customers are in the dark.

“We were so unprepared for this storm,” Stevenson, who lives in Hazlehurst, told CNN. “We didn’t get any kind of evacuation warnings or shelter in place.”

In her part of Georgia, about 100 miles west of Savannah, the streets are littered with downed trees, fallen power lines and other debris.

Stevenson says nobody there knew they were in the storm’s direct path until the last minute. In 2017, she went five days without power when Hurricane Irma caused damage in Georgia, and that was long enough, she said.

Leslie Breedlove also lives in Hazlehurst, which is the county seat, and she says she is getting by on food donations and by taking showers and washing her clothes at other people’s houses.

“The goodness of others is what has gotten us through,” Stevenson told CNN on Monday. “Just when I wonder where I’m going to wash clothes, I get a call this morning telling me to come shower, wash clothes, and eat tonight.”

The generator Stevenson uses to power parts of her home is costing her a pretty penny as well.

“I finally got a refrigerator hooked to it, but it costs almost $20 a day just for the generator,” Stevenson said.

“Someone should have done something – the county or city – there should have been a contingency plan in place,” she added.

CNN has reached out to officials in Hazlehurst and Jeff Davis County for their response.

Satilla REMC, Stevenson’s power company, is working to restore power to its customers, according to a social media post Tuesday morning.

“Our crews will continue to work 16–18-hour days … until the restoration efforts are complete,” the post read.

CNN has reached out to Satilla REMC for more information and has yet to receive a response.

Breedlove says she is thankful for the linemen’s hard work, but she told CNN she is worried restoring the power will take a long time, adding she wouldn’t be surprised if it remains off until November.

“We are a small town, but we’re strong with one another and helping one another,” Breedlove said.

Stevenson said FEMA officials are coming to her property on Tuesday for an inspection, and she hopes they can offer some solutions.

“We need a lot of help in our area,” Stevenson said. “I know other places are having hard times, too. I pray they also get as much help as they can.”

