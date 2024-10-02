Dozens of suspected gang members arrested in Los Angeles area in domestic terrorism investigation, source says

By Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Over 40 suspected gang members, some with ties to white supremacy, were arrested in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday in a large-scale takedown, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the operation.

The arrests involved multiple federal and local law enforcement tactical officers, including resources brought in from the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, the source said.

Federal charges, including racketeering, are expected to be unsealed later Wednesday, the source said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

