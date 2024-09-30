How cities are lowering crime, inside diet culture, the next step for marijuana: Catch up on the day’s stories



5 things

1️⃣ Success stories: The FBI just released new data showing that violent crime is down across the US. Here’s how Baltimore, Detroit and San Antonio are making neighborhoods safer thanks to buy-in from people in the community.

2️⃣ Sluggish sales: Apple was counting on new artificial intelligence features to make the iPhone 16 a big hit. But despite several splashy launch events, early sales figures have been lukewarm. The company is hoping for a boost during the holiday season.

3️⃣ A losing battle: Oprah Winfrey’s body has been a topic of public conversation for much of her career. People scrutinized her when she was at her biggest and smallest. Experts explain the intricacies of diet culture — and why we care so much.

4️⃣ Growth spurt: Scientists think they know why one of Earth’s tallest mountains suddenly got even taller. It can all be traced back to what happened thousands of years ago in the Himalayas.

5️⃣ ‘Who are you?’ How well do we really know our parents? A photographer discovered images of several mysterious women while sorting through her late father’s belongings, and she turned it into a book that confronts a delicate subject.

Watch this

⛴️ ‘Flying’ ferry: A Swedish company’s all-electric, hydrofoiling vehicles could make people’s commutes faster and more comfortable while also helping the planet.

Top headlines

• Helene left at least 128 dead, and hundreds remain missing across several states

• Israeli defense minister: ‘Next stage’ of Hezbollah war will start soon

• VA employees improperly accessed medical files of Vance and Walz

$1

📺 That’s how much DirecTV will pay to buy rival Dish Network, ending decades of on-and-off talks about the satellite services merging.

Check this out

🐦 Back from the brink: The northern bald ibis, considered one of the rarest birds in the world, has rebounded thanks to tenacious conservation efforts. They’re migrating in Europe again for the first time in centuries.

Quotable

⚽ Used to losing: San Marino, a tiny enclave within Italy, hardly ever wins a game. The players described what it’s like being on the lowest-ranked team in the world.

Quiz time

⚡ Which country just closed its last coal-fired power plant and became the first major economy to stop burning coal for electricity?

﻿A. Japan

B. Canada

C. Australia

D. Britain

Celebrity corner

⭐ Critical timing: Will Ferrell hopes his new documentary “Will & Harper” will spark compassion and conversation. The actor and comedian explained why he wanted the film, about his friendship with a transgender woman, to come out before the election.

Good vibes

⚾ We like to wrap things up on a positive note: With baseball season winding down, the Chicago Cubs missed the playoffs again, but they were still among the leaders in attendance this season. Left fielder Ian Happ wanted to show his appreciation, so he tossed a ball wrapped in $100 bills into the stands during the team’s final home game. See his message to fans.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in Britain closed on Monday, ending 142 years of coal-generated electricity in the nation that sparked the Industrial Revolution.

