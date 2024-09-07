Mega Millions jackpot hits $800 million, the game’s seventh-largest prize ever

By Caroline Jaime, CNN

(CNN) — Lottery players dreaming of a big payday to celebrate the end of summer are watching the Mega Millions game, where the jackpot now stands at $800 million after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

Friday’s numbers were 6, 23, 41, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 25.

Tuesday’s drawing will be for the game’s seventh-largest jackpot, with $800 million for the annuity option and just over $400 million for the cash option. The game’s biggest win was $1.602 billion in August 2023.

Only two people have won a jackpot so far this year. On June 4, one lucky player in Illinois took home $560 million. In New Jersey, a player won over $1.1 billion in March and has not claimed the money.

Across the country, winners in six states won a $1 million prize on Friday for matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball. Another 49 tickets matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball. Most of those earned a $10,000 prize and 10 included a Megaplier bonus, doubling it to $20,000.

Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta at 11 p.m.

And don’t start planning your fall getaway just yet. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to lottery officials.

