A surge in solo dining, see-through skin, NFL season preview: Catch up on the day’s stories

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The NFL regular season kicks off tonight with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. Tomorrow the league will play its first game in South America, and this weekend several rookie quarterbacks will make their debut. Here’s what to expect.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Table for one: The stigma attached to solo dining has faded as more people live alone than ever before. Some do it for convenience, while others just want to try new restaurants. Millennials and Gen Z are driving the trend.

2️⃣ Teens and tobacco: Young people in the United States are far less likely to use e-cigarettes than they were a few years ago. Health experts are encouraged by the decrease but say the popularity of nicotine pouches is a growing concern.

3️⃣ See-through skin: Borrowing a page from the plot of the H.G. Wells classic “The Invisible Man,” a commonly used food coloring can make the skin of a living mouse transparent, allowing scientists to see its organs function.

4️⃣ ‘Quite an experience’: Back in the day before computers ran the world, flight engineers were crucial to aviation. Warren Hazelby explains how he helped fly the Concorde, the supersonic jet that zipped from London to New York in just a few hours.

5️⃣ Uniform style: With students returning to school, dress codes are back in vogue. One pattern has been a mainstay in classrooms as well as pop culture.

Watch this

🚘 Street takeover: Night vision footage shows police breaking up an illegal gathering in Florida. Cars did doughnuts in the intersection while onlookers shot off fireworks. Authorities said 10 people were arrested.

Top headlines

• Evidence in January 6 case against Trump could be released before election

• Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal tax charges and judge accepts his plea

• New details emerge about victims and teen suspect in Georgia school shooting

What’s buzzing

💃 Criminal contestant: Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, who was convicted of grand larceny and other financial crimes after pretending to be a German heiress with a trust fund, will compete with an ankle monitor on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Check this out

🏗️ Lofty goals: Developers plan to build a 787-foot-high hydrogen-powered skyscraper, supplemented by solar panels, in Egypt’s “New Administrative Capital” under construction near Cairo.

Quotable

📕 New memoir: The former first lady released a video to promote her upcoming book and said she believes it’s important to share her perspective.

Your health

💉 No freebies: The rollout of updated Covid-19 vaccines is underway in the US, but the shots will no longer be free for people without insurance.

Quiz time

⚽ Which US women’s soccer star just announced her retirement?

﻿A. Hope Solo

B. Carli Lloyd

C. Alex Morgan

D. Megan Rapinoe

Sports spotlight

🥊 He packs a punch: Japan’s Naoya Inoue might just be the best boxer you’ve never heard about. He’s undefeated in professional bouts, winning nearly all of them by knockout.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Spain’s once-abundant lynx population was on the verge of extinction, but after years of conservation work it has made a remarkable recovery. Now high-tech virtual fences are helping to protect the Iberian lynx from traffic.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: C. In an emotional video, Alex Morgan — one of the most prolific goal scorers in the world — revealed that she’s pregnant and said her last match will be this weekend. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

