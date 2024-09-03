At least two injured in multiple shootings along I-5 in Washington State, police say

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — Police in Washington state are investigating multiple shootings along Interstate 5 in King County that have left at least two people injured, officials said.

The first shooting occurred in the northbound lanes at 320th Street where a passenger in a vehicle was injured, King County Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol said in a social media post.

The second shooting happened on “NB 5 near I-90 where another passenger was injured. The third and not yet confirmed was NB 5 at MLK,” Johnson said.

“The suspect vehicle in the first shooting at 320th was described as a white Volvo with CA plates,” Johnson said in posts on X. “We do not have a description of the suspect vehicle in the other incidents and are still actively working to obtain that info,” he added.

Two women were taken a local hospital for treatment, CNN affiliates KOMO and KING5 reported. Their conditions were unclear.

Traffic on southbound Interstate 5 just south of 320th Street in Federal Way was stopped briefly early Tuesday while troopers looked for evidence on the roadway, according to the state patrol.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

