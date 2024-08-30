Three Dallas Police officers shot, one killed, after finding officer shot in marked squad car

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — One Dallas police officer is dead and two others are injured following a shootout with a suspect and the discovery of an officer suffering from a gunshot wound in his marked patrol car, according to a release from the Dallas Police Department.

An officer-in-distress call went out shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday when the wounded officer was found in his car, the department’s communications director, Kristin Lowman, said during an early morning news conference Friday.

Responding officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect at that scene and two officers were shot during the exchange. Those officers, along with the officer from the patrol car, were taken to local hospitals. One of the officers is listed in stable condition, another is listed in critical condition, and one officer died from his injuries Thursday evening, Lowman confirmed.

The Dallas officer’s death brings the number of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty to at least 93 so far this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Of those, 38 were deaths from gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and Dallas police officers followed in pursuit, which ended in Lewisville, north of Dallas. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect got out of the vehicle with a long gun, was shot by Dallas Police officers, and died at the scene, Lowman said during the news conference.

The investigation at both scenes, in Dallas and Lewisville, remains ongoing. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to provide an update on the investigation and the officers involved “in the coming days,” Lowman said.

“Our department is hurting. We have officers who are injured, who are in the hospital, and we lost one of our own. We ask tonight and this morning for the thoughts and prayers of our city, for not only those who are recovering in the hospital, but for our fallen, for their family and for their loved ones, and for us as a department as well,” Lowman added.

Flags at all Dallas municipal facilities will be flown at half-staff on Friday, the police department announced.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.