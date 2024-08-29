Teens ‘soiling the nest,’ student loans in limbo, Cybertruck haters: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The use of cannabis and hallucinogens stayed at historically high levels among younger and middle-age adults in the US last year, a new survey found. About 10% of young adults said they use cannabis nearly every day — but that’s still a far cry from the most-used substance.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Soiling the nest’: Tension and conflict are normal before teenagers move away from home. Some start being more difficult as they’re transitioning and getting ready to go off to college, and this behavior can show up in a number of different ways.

2️⃣ Loans in limbo: Millions of student loan borrowers are facing uncertainty after the Supreme Court kept in place a block on President Biden’s repayment plan. A ruling from the appeals court could take weeks — or more. Here’s what you need to know.

3️⃣ Cybertruck controversy: Tesla’s boxy truck has quickly become one of the most divisive consumer products ever made. You probably either love it or think it’s just about the ugliest thing you’ve laid eyes on. CNN’s Allison Morrow explores why some people are fascinated despite the flaws.

4️⃣ ‘ManhattAnt’: An invasive species of ant has been thriving in New York City’s concrete jungle for more than a decade. Scientists were puzzled about where the insect came from and why it has adjusted so well to an urban setting, but now they have a better understanding.

5️⃣ Cool clothes: Just spending a few minutes outside in the summer can turn you into a sweaty and miserable mess. Coating your clothes with this simple material could cool your body by up to 8 degrees.

Watch this

🌊 Drug bust at sea: A dramatic high-speed pursuit off the Pacific coast of southwestern Mexico resulted in 15 arrests and the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, authorities said.

Top headlines

• US Army rebukes Trump campaign for incident at Arlington National Cemetery

• Harris explains in exclusive CNN interview why she’s shifted her position on key issues

• Israel agrees to pause fighting in Gaza for polio vaccination

117%

🥵 That’s the percentage increase in the number of heat-related deaths in the US since 1999.

Check this out

🎇 Opening night: Just a few weeks after the Summer Olympics in Paris, the Paralympics kicked off in spectacular style with 168 delegations taking part in the festivities.

Quotable

🎤 Family feud: The brothers behind the British pop band Oasis just announced they’re getting back together for a reunion tour after a nasty breakup 15 years ago. Here’s a look at some of their harsh words over the years.

Sports spotlight

🤸 Bright future: The success of the Team USA men’s gymnastics squad at the Summer Olympics left college coaches optimistic about the sport’s future. The Americans earned a bronze medal in Paris.

Quiz time

🦠 Dr. Anthony Fauci was recently hospitalized after contracting which virus often transmitted by mosquitoes?

﻿A. Coronavirus

B. West Nile

C. Oropouche

D. Mpox

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐕 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani got a little help throwing out the ceremonial first pitch from his four-legged best friend. Decoy shared a paw-to-hand high five with his owner while the fans cheered wildly. Ohtani called it “a really special night.”

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Fauci was hospitalized after contracting West Nile virus. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.