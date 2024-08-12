A hair salon owner says law enforcement broke into her business without permission during a Kamala Harris event last month

By Michelle Watson, Gloria Pazmino and Sabrina Souza, CNN

(CNN) — A Massachusetts hair salon owner said members of law enforcement entered her business without permission and used the bathroom during a campaign event held by Vice President Kamala Harris last month, CNN affiliate Spectrum News 1 Worcester reported.

“Violated, disrespected,” and “totally blown away” is how owner Alicia Powers said she felt about the incident in an interview with Spectrum News 1 Worcester.

Powers told the affiliate a representative from the US Secret Service reached out to apologize, but the agency has not confirmed one of its agents was responsible.

“The U.S. Secret Service works closely with our partners in the business community to carry out our protective and investigative missions. The Secret Service has since communicated with the affected business owner. We hold these relationships in the highest regard and our personnel would not enter, or instruct our partners to enter, a business without the owner’s permission,” US Secret Service spokesperson Melissa McKenzie said in a statement to CNN Sunday

Harris’ event was held at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on July 27. The venue is next to Powers’ salon.

CNN has reached out to Powers for comment.

In video obtained by Spectrum News 1 Worcester, a person is seen taping something on the lens of a camera located on the salon’s front porch.

The Secret Service regularly works with local and state law enforcement agencies to help secure events attended by those the agency is assigned to protect.

CNN has reached out to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

“I don’t have more than what’s all ready been reported by other news agencies,” Capt. Matthew Hill with the Pittsfield Police Department said in a statement to CNN Monday.

“As was reported, the Pittsfield Police Department had no involvement in this. When he first became aware of this incident, PPD Chief Dawley immediately contacted the agencies involved & informed them,” he added. “Chief Dawley personally contacted the owner last week & she had nothing but positive compliments to say about the PPD, how we handled it, our quick responses and follow-ups.”

“The only footage we have seen are the same two videos that have been circulating around social media.”

CNN’s Stephen Watts and Aileen Graef contributed to this report.

