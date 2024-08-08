3 Columbia deans resign after being removed earlier this summer for ‘very troubling’ antisemitic text messages

By Omar Jimenez, Mark Morales and Julian Cummings, CNN

(CNN) — Three Columbia University deans who were permanently removed from their posts earlier this summer after the university’s president said they engaged in “very troubling” text messages that “touched on antisemitic tropes” have resigned, a school spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

The deans, Susan Chang-Kim, Cristen Kromm and Matthew Patashnick, were removed from power in July after their actions during a May 31 panel discussion about Jewish life at an alumni event. But the deans were not fired.

Columbia has made headlines in recent months for its handling of campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war. University leaders have been under fire to show they are taking action to combat antisemitism on campus and protect Jewish students and staff.

In a letter to the university community last month, Columbia President Minouche Shafik said the “senior administrators in Columbia College engaged in very troubling text message exchanges” and committed to holding them responsible.

“The incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes,” Shafik said in the letter. “Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our University’s values and the standards we must uphold in our community.”

A fourth official involved in the text messages, Josef Sorett, the dean of Columbia College, remained in his position after publicly apologizing for his actions. The other deans did not publicly apologize.

CNN reached out to the deans for comment when they were placed on leave but did not receive a response.

