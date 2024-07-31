5 things to know for July 31: Middle East, Immigration, Flu virus, Social media safety, Deli meat recall



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Simone Biles cemented her legacy as the most decorated American gymnast of all time after she clinched gold for Team USA Gymnastics in Tuesday’s final. Some might believe Biles was born with otherworldly talent — which may be true — but the star athlete attributes her success to decades of physical and mental training. Learn how you can hone your mind to think like an Olympian and develop a winner’s brain.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Middle East

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in the Iranian capital Tehran, according to the Palestinian militant group and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps. Hamas accused Israel of assassinating Haniyeh in a strike on his residence following his participation in Tuesday’s inauguration of Iran’s new president. The killing has deepened fears of an all-out war in the Middle East as Hamas continues to battle Israeli forces in Gaza and as tensions rise between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel’s military declined to comment on the death of Haniyeh, although senior officials have vowed to eliminate Hamas in response to the group’s October 7 attack on Israel.

2. Immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris went on the offensive on immigration at her rally in Atlanta Tuesday, attempting to counter former President Donald Trump’s attacks on the issue. She touted her role as a California attorney general who prosecuted transnational gangs, drug cartels and human traffickers — then blamed Trump for “tanking” the bipartisan immigration deal that included some of the toughest border security measures in recent memory. Meanwhile, the Trump team recently released two campaign ads taking direct aim at Harris’ immigration portfolio and falsely casting her as President Joe Biden’s “border czar.” Biden administration officials have repeatedly maintained that Harris focused on long-term fixes, while the Department of Homeland Security remained responsible for overseeing border security.

3. Flu virus

The CDC announced a $5 million initiative to offer seasonal flu vaccines to farmworkers to prevent a supercharged flu virus. Public health officials across the US share concerns that a new version of the influenza virus could emerge among livestock workers who are at a higher risk of catching the bird flu virus, which has been circulating in millions of farmed and wild animals. Under the new initiative, the seasonal flu vaccine will not be mandatory for farmworkers but will be brought to local events and to areas where they typically gather. The general public’s risk from bird flu remains low, according to the CDC, but there is still a real risk for animals, with outbreaks detected in commercial poultry, backyard flocks and even pets.

4. Social media safety

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation aimed at protecting minors online as many lawmakers and parents criticize the effects of social media use on children. The legislative package is made up of a pair of key bills that require enhanced safeguards for children, including restricting access to minors’ personal data and providing parents with supervision tools in some cases. The package proposes a limit on features that encourage children and teens to stay on social platforms longer. It also calls on platforms to prohibit ads shown to minors that include narcotic drugs, tobacco products, gambling or alcohol. It’s not yet clear if the legislation will be taken up in the House, though House Speaker Mike Johnson has signaled openness to the measure.

5. Deli meat recall

A recall of Boar’s Head meat linked with a listeria outbreak has been expanded to include 7 million additional pounds of products. Last week, the company recalled more than 200,000 pounds of ready-to-eat liverwurst products and some other deli meats amid an outbreak of listeria illnesses linked to sliced meat from grocery store deli counters. The company is recalling 71 items, including many ham, bologna, bacon, frankfurter and sausage products. More than 30 illnesses have been reported in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Starbucks sales tumble as customers reject high-priced coffee

Hear me out, I need to venti … Specialty drinks can cost the same as a small meal nowadays. But will I forego Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice lattes when they return next month? I fear not.

Olympic triathlon goes ahead despite concerns over Seine water quality

The triathlon competitions are scheduled to go forward in Paris today after poor water quality in the River Seine caused the men’s race to be postponed a day earlier.

‘White Dudes for Harris’ online fundraising call goes viral

A series of posts on social media promoted false claims that some NFL quarterbacks had joined a public “White Dudes for Harris” online fundraising call in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are the facts.

ChatGPT is getting chattier with ‘advanced voice mode’

OpenAI stunned users when it demonstrated an updated voice mode for the most advanced version of ChatGPT earlier this year. The company began rolling out the feature to paid users this week.

Lead exposure from common foods

Most dark chocolate contains small amounts of lead and other heavy metals, a new study found. See which other products are on the FDA’s list of foods most contaminated with lead.

TODAY’S NUMBER

7

That’s how many times in a row the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady at their current levels. The Fed is expected to deliver a crucial hint today that it might lower borrowing costs in the coming months when it announces its widely anticipated decision to leave rates unchanged for the eighth straight time.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The goal is not punishment, it is compliance.”

— San Francisco Mayor London Breed, announcing the city will soon enforce penalties to clear homeless encampments. The move comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state officials to begin dismantling encampments on state property in a directive last week. California has the largest homeless population in the US, with more than 180,000 of the estimated 653,000 people experiencing homelessness nationwide residing in the Golden State, federal data shows.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Could your next bottle of olive oil come from Africa?

As heat waves across Europe continue to diminish olive harvests and send olive oil prices soaring, South Africa’s growing olive oil industry is looking to fill the gap.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.