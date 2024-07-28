Rescue crew saves Rottweiler and four puppies stranded in Park Fire

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — Amid the stories of destruction from the Park Fire north of Sacramento, California, some good news came over the weekend: A rescue crew saved a Rottweiler and four puppies caught stranded in the Park Fire in Northern California, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, a resident near the remote area of Campbellville, who was among those evacuated amid the blaze, had to leave the dogs behind when their truck became disabled, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

“The owner provided responders with the location of the truck but the area was not immediately accessible due to the fire,” the post detailed.

On Saturday, Trevor Skaggs, a member of the county’s search and rescue team, was flown to the area by helicopter pilot Connor Smith, and ran 1.5 miles to where the dogs were last seen.

Sadly, another adult female Rottweiler did not survive and two other puppies remain missing.

Skaggs gave the dogs water and bites from a protein bar before getting them to follow him back to the helicopter, the post detailed.

The dogs were flown to the Chico airport and are being cared for at the North Valley Animal Disaster Group, which is caring for horses, pigs and other animals affected by the fire. After a veterinary evaluation, they will be transferred to a nearby shelter until they can be reunited with their owner.

“It’s been a horrific few days for our community and we are grateful to be able to share this amazing story,” the post concluded.

