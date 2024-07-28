Customs officers seize illegal drugs twice in one week from the same traveler

By Kaila Nichols, CNN

(CNN) — US Customs and Border Protection officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport seized illegal drugs twice from the same traveler in one week, according to a news release.

The first seizure took place July 14 when a 43-year-old man was referred to officers for a secondary inspection upon arrival on a flight from Amsterdam. During the inspection, officers found more than “12 pounds of ketamine in both liquid and powdered form, nearly two pounds of codeine, and nearly three ounces of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate.”

According to a public information officer, the man put the drugs into bottles made for other products like rubbing alcohol.

The man, who is a US citizen, was arrested and turned over to the Port of Seattle Police Department.

Shortly afterward, officials said, the man posted bail and again attempted to board a flight to London. Border Protection officers found more than one-half pound of ketamine in his checked bag.

So far this year, officers have carried out more than 43,000 drug seizures, according to the agency.

“CBP officers at the Seattle Tacoma International Arrivals Facility work diligently to keep dangerous drugs from the streets of our community. CBP officers also utilize their unique border search authority to prevent persons from taking dangerous drugs out of the United States, thus stopping a threat to other countries,” said Brian Humphrey, director of field operations for the agency’s Seattle office.

“Led by Seattle Area Port Director Rene Ortega, our officers work tirelessly to protect our nation’s air, land and sea borders,” Humphrey said.

The man is now facing charges under Washington state law for possession with the intent to distribute ketamine, officials said.

