5 things to know for July 19: Republican convention, Cyber outages, Ukraine aid, Olympics security, Climate protests

(CNN) — Over the years, some coffee chains have shifted their sit-down business models to prioritize speed. Take a look back at the beloved Starbucks era when baristas would handwrite customers’ names on their drink orders as smooth jazz music played in the background.

1. Republican convention

Former President Donald Trump accepted his third GOP nomination for president at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night. His lengthy acceptance speech was his first public address since an attempt to assassinate him at a rally in Pennsylvania last week. Trump called for unity and outlined key campaign promises on the economy and the border, but repeated numerous false election claims. Elsewhere, as President Joe Biden remains in Delaware after testing positive for Covid-19, he is growing increasingly isolated from many parts of the Democratic Party. Many senior-ranking White House and campaign officials now privately believe that he must abandon his campaign for a second term — and soon.

2. Cyber outages

Flights around the world were grounded today after a global computer outage hit airlines and businesses. Major US carriers including Delta, United and American Airlines have been impacted, resulting in widespread delays and cancellations. The outage appears to stem at least partly from a software update issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, experts tell CNN. The firm said the issue that caused airlines to ground flights was “not a security incident or cyberattack” and a fix has been deployed. Banks and telecom companies in Australia and New Zealand have also been affected, while Israel’s hospitals and health services are facing a computer “malfunction,” authorities said.

3. Ukraine aid

Germany plans to halve its military aid to Ukraine next year, despite concerns that US support for Kyiv could diminish if Republican candidate Donald Trump returns to the White House. This comes as Germany’s military stocks, already run down by decades of underinvestment, have been further depleted by arms supplies to Kyiv. Germany hopes Ukraine will be able to meet the bulk of its military needs with the $50 billion in loans from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets approved by the Group of Seven, and that funds earmarked for armaments will not be fully used. At the same time, many people in Europe are looking at Trump’s VP pick, Sen. JD Vance, with anxiety. Vance opposes military aid for Ukraine and warned that Europe will have to rely less on the US to defend the continent should the GOP regain control of the White House.

4. Olympics security

Final preparations are underway for the 2024 Paris Olympics set to kick off in one week. French officials are ramping up security measures in the capital as the Olympic Village begins to welcome the first athletes into their housing facilities. On Thursday, however, a police officer was attacked and injured in central Paris, sparking alarm ahead of millions of tourist arrivals. The attack occurred in the eighth arrondissement known for iconic sites including the Champs Elysées. This is the second violent incident against French security agents this week after a soldier was stabbed on Monday in a Paris train station. French officials said they will continue to strengthen security ahead of the Games, which are expected to draw around 15 million visitors, according to the European Union.

5. Climate protests

Five activists of the Just Stop Oil environmental campaign were sentenced to years in prison for blocking a major London highway in 2022. The climate justice group, which demands the UK government forge an international, legally binding treaty to end the extraction and burning of oil and coal by 2030, has staged high-profile protests in recent years — including spray painting cultural heritage sites, targeting pieces of artwork and disrupting major sporting events. The latest sentences have drawn criticism from environmental agencies and scientists, with the Just Stop Oil group describing the decision as “an obscene perversion of justice.”

A dangerous hobby: Couple enjoys illegally scaling the world’s tallest buildings together

A Netflix documentary shows a pair of rooftoppers climbing impossible heights while navigating their own romantic ups and downs.

Dinosaur skeleton sets auction record, selling for over $44 million

A Stegosaurus skeleton has become the most valuable fossil ever sold at auction. See photos here.

Even if your kids roll their eyes, keep making jokes

The kind of jokes parents make are sometimes stereotyped as corny, but they may be helpful in raising happy, connected children, according to a new study.

Instant ramen and influencers: Inside the world of South Korean convenience stores

South Korea has become the global king of convenience stores, with roughly one store for every 950 people. Here’s why influencers and visitors are flocking to the popular shops.

Greece shuts Acropolis

The country temporarily shut down its biggest cultural attraction as tourists and residents in southern Europe struggle to stay cool in extreme heat.

President Joe Biden tested positive this week for which virus?

A. Covid-19

B. Influenza

C. Pneumonia

D. RSV

Bob Newhart, the legendary comedian known for his stammering, deadpan unflappability, has died. He was 94. While Newhart found success in various projects, he remains best known for the television shows, “The Bob Newhart Show” (1972-78) and “Newhart” (1982-90).

Lou Dobbs, the veteran news anchor and conservative political commentator, died on Thursday. He was 78. Dobbs spent more than two decades at CNN, which he joined at its inception in 1980 and anchored the program “Moneyline.” As one of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters in media, Dobbs spent the latter part of his career echoing misinformation on behalf of the former president.

3.2 million

That’s around how many Bissell steam cleaners have been recalled for burn hazards. The popular handheld cleaning tool can expel hot water or steam onto an individual and cause injuries, according to the recall posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday. Bissell said it received more than 150 burn injury reports from customers who used the device.

“A complete history of America must include everyone’s story.”

— Chuck Sams, director of the National Park Service, after designating Blackwell School in Marfa, Texas, as the newest site in the US National Park system. The small building was the sole public education institution for Marfa’s Mexican and Mexican-American students from 1909 to 1965.

‘Twisters’ storms onto the big screen

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones star as a new generation of tornado chasers in “Twisters,” a sequel to Jan de Bont’s epic 1996 actioner. Hear more about the new film blowing through theaters this weekend.

