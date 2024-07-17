The hottest spots in the US, ‘spray-on’ shoes, another terrible tourist: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The Emmy nominations are out, and “The Bear” and “Shōgun” led the pack with more than 20 each. Here’s a rundown on the nominees in all of the categories. The Emmy Awards will be presented September 15.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Heat map: If you think this summer has been particularly brutal, you’re right. Hundreds of cities across the United States are experiencing scorching temperatures, and records are falling left and right. These are some of the hotspots.

2️⃣ Brain booster: Psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, bolsters the connections between self and memory and can open the mind to change, a new study found. Some psychedelics have shown promise in treating disorders such as depression and anxiety.

3️⃣ Lunar cave: Researchers have found the first direct evidence that the moon’s deepest known pit connects to a cave that could provide shelter to astronauts. The discovery could prove to be very helpful for future exploration of the harsh environment.

4️⃣ ‘Spray-on’ shoes: A Swiss sportswear company believes its robot-made sneakers can help runners competing at the Summer Olympics. The $330 shoes already have a pretty stellar track record — the women’s winner at this year’s Boston Marathon wore a pair.

5️⃣ Terrible tourist: Italian officials are trying to identify a young woman who was filmed kissing, humping and grinding against a statue of Bacchus, the God of wine and sensuality, in Florence over the weekend. She could be fined and banned from the city for life.

Watch this

🍪 Cookie controversy: Before this week’s Republican National Convention, National Bakery & Deli in Milwaukee introduced Trump and RNC-themed cookies, just like it has always done for special events. The owners didn’t expect what happened next.

Top headlines

• Rep. Adam Schiff calls on Biden to drop out of the race

• JD Vance, the new heir to Trump’s MAGA movement, steps into the spotlight

• Special counsel appeals dismissal of Trump classified documents case

Check this out

🐍 Don’t get rattled: A new live-streaming webcam lets you see inside a “mega-den” — home to hundreds of rattlesnakes — from the safety of your computer. Dozens of the snakes are pregnant and preparing to give birth.

Quotable

🎤 Taking a break: The Grammy-winning superstar announced that she’s stepping away from the music scene after wrapping up a 10-date residency in Germany.

Your health

👩 Cancer concerns: The risk of developing ovarian cancer appears to jump about fourfold among women with endometriosis, according to a new study.

Quiz time

📖 What is the name of the best-selling memoir written by GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance?

A. “Inside Out”

B. “My American Journey

C. “Based on a True Story”

D. “Hillbilly Elegy”

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Olympics update

⚽ Warmup match: After a frustrating night on the soccer field, the US Women’s National Team turned its attention to the start of the Olympics and the chase for another gold medal. The US and Costa Rica played to a scoreless draw.

Good vibes

♻️ We like to wrap things up on a positive note: A growing number of vacant office buildings have found second lives as apartments, boosted by the Covid-era work-from-home movement that saw far fewer people going to the office. It’s recycling on a grand scale, though some buildings pose a challenge for developers.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

💬 What did you like about today’s 5 Things PM? Did we miss anything? Email us: 5ThingsPM@cnn.com

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Vance wrote “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was published in 2016 and turned into an Oscar-nominated film directed by Ron Howard.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.